GHP has been assisting Indonesia's State-owned electricity company PT PLN (Persero) ("PLN") on its corporate restructure.

The launching ceremony took place in Jakarta on 21 September 2022, to mark the first step in PLN's restructure during a transition phase, which is targeted to take effect on 31 December 2022.

The restructure involves creating subsidiaries known as the PLN Subholdings in the generation, primary energy and beyond kwh. The process will involve a series of spin-offs, acquisitions, transfers of assets/businesses, human resources, licences, information technology, and other organisation restructuring.

The goal of the restructure is to transform PLN's business model to accelerate, among others, the transition to new and renewable energy. The establishment of the PLN Subholdings is aimed for PLN to be more focused, agile, efficient, transparent and professional in their line of business— so as to increase sustainability and value creation.

PLN has consolidated assets of USD113 billion as of 2021.

We are proud to have taken part in the establishment of PLN Subholdings. GHP's Mega Projects and State-Owned Enterprises Team is led by Senior Partner Mohamad Kadri, Partners Yohanes Masengi, Dirgantara Adi and Yohanes Brilianto and Associates Dhaka Merah, Lance Lentini, Viva Merdeka, Rimba Suryodipuro and Raushan Aljufri.

Originally Published 23 September 2022

