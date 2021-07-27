self

Our experts in commercial restructuring, Fabio Guzmán Saladín, partner of the firm and senior counsel Pamela Benzán Arbaje took part, together with Michel Camacho, of counsel of the firm, expert in banking regulation, trust, criminal law and money laundering in the webinar organized by the Institute of Finance of Santo Domingo and moderated by Eduardo Risk, Trust Manager.

This event was sponsored by In-Commendam, S. A., CIEF Consulting and Guzmán Ariza, Abogados y Consultores.

