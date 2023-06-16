by Fairwinds Management Limited

14th June 2023

A typical organisational setup within a company consists of different departments that contribute to achieving the company's overall mission and objectives. Having a well-defined corporate structure ensures that employees are aware of their reporting lines and the individuals they rely on to fulfil their work responsibilities.

Over and above this, corporate structuring also involves the process of arranging a business in a manner that establishes a legal and financial framework tailored to meet the specific requirements of the company. Small businesses can greatly benefit from corporate structuring.

There are several key advantages of corporate structuring for businesses such as limited liability protection. By incorporating their business, small business owners can safeguard their personal assets from business debts and legal liabilities. This protection shields personal belongings like homes, cars, and savings from potential seizure in the event of lawsuits or business failures.

Another advantage is credibility because generally incorporating a business can enhance credibility and professionalism for a small business. It establishes a more formal legal structure and creates the perception of a well-established and reliable company, attracting investors, customers, and business partners.

Furthermore, having a corporate structure can facilitate small businesses a more concrete access to funding through loans, lines of credit, or other financing options. Lenders and investors may view a properly structured business as a lower-risk investment. Corporate structuring helps small businesses plan by providing a clear roadmap for business succession planning. This ensures that the business can continue operating smoothly in the event of the owner's retirement, illness, or death.

In conclusion, corporate structuring offers a range of benefits for businesses, including limited liability protection, possibility of tax savings, enhanced credibility, access to funding, and effective succession planning. By considering corporate structuring, business owners can safeguard their assets, improve their financial situation, and position their companies for long-term success.

If you're looking to establish a corporate structure for your business in Malta, our team at Fairwinds Management is here to help. With our comprehensive services, we can guide you through the entire process, starting from business consultation and assisting you in setting up the company through the Malta Business Registry. We'll also take care of all the necessary company administration tasks associated with incorporating the company in Malta. Additionally, our Accounting Services and Admin Genie departments can efficiently handle all your accounting and administration requirements. With our expertise, you can rest assured that your business will receive comprehensive support every step of the way.

Fairwinds Management Limited is a MFSA licensed firm offering Business Solutions in Malta. As part of our services, we offer Accounting, Administration, Corporate and Legal solutions. Fairwinds Management also manages the brands Accounting Services and Admin Genie. More information about us and our key services please visit our website. You may reach Fairwinds Management on +356 2704 0903 or info@fairwindsmanagement.net.

Article written by Ms Charlene Sciberras, B.A. (Hons), guest writer, a marketing and business administration specialist with a special focus on corporate, accounting, and legal matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.