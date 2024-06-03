Kinstellar acts as trusted legal counsel to leading investors across Emerging Europe and Central Asia. With offices in 11 jurisdictions and over 350 local and international lawyers, we deliver consistent, joined-up legal advice and assistance across diverse regional markets – together with the know-how and experience to champion your interests while minimising exposure to risk.
Національний
банк
України
(НБУ)
послаблює
тимчасові
валютні
обмеження,
запроваджені
в умовах
воєнного
стану, та
серед
іншого
спрощує
умови
обслуговування
зовнішніх
запозичень
резидентів
і дозволяє
проведення
низки
транскордонних
переказів,
які мають
істотне
значення
для
українського
бізнесу.
