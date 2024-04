ARTICLE

Taking Security From Related Entities Of A Borrower – Unreasonable Director-Related Transactions Vincent Young The recent case of Cooper as Liquidator of Runtong Investment and Development Pty Ltd (In Liq) v CEG Direct Securities Pty Ltd [2024] FCA 6 (Cooper), shed light on when the Court will intervene...

State Of Play: Taking 'Reasonable Steps' Under Financial Services Law Herbert Smith Freehills On 29 February, Jackson J handed down the decision in Australian Securities and Investments Commission v R M Capital Pty Ltd [2024] FCA 151 (ASIC v RM Capital).

Regulatory Rumbles: Materiality In The Efficiently Obligation Herbert Smith Freehills The efficiently, honestly and fairly (EHF) obligation in financial services continues in its place as one of the most elusive obligations under financial services law.

AusNet Services Ltd v Commissioner Of Taxation – Basis Step-Up Denied Under Division 615 Rollover Alvarez & Marsal AusNet Services was a stapled group consisting of AusNet Services (Transmission) Limited, AusNet Services Finance (Finance) Trust and AusNet Services (Distribution) Limited.

Indemnity Clauses In India: Enforceability And Important Judgments Corrida Legal In the ever-evolving landscape of business transactions, partnerships, and collaborations, uncertainty and unexpected challenges can arise at any moment.