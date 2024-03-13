European Union:
EUIPO Offers SMEs Trade Mark And Design Grants Of Up To EUR 1,350 Again In 2024, Available Also For Ukrainian SMEs
March 2024 – The European Commission and European
Intellectual Property Office ("EUIPO") have once again
launched a small and medium-sized business fund ("SME
Fund") to provide reimbursement for trade mark and design
application fees and pre-diagnostic services. The 2024 SME Fund is
the third and last call of this initiative, following the 2022 and
2023 SME Funds.
The grant scheme, designed to encourage SMEs to expand their
intellectual property ("IP") portfolios,
has a budget of more than EUR 21 million, available on a
first-come, first-serve basis. The submission period for
applications runs from 22 January to 6 December 2024.
Read more in the brochure below:
DOWNLOAD IN ENGLISH
