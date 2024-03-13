March 2024 – The European Commission and European Intellectual Property Office ("EUIPO") have once again launched a small and medium-sized business fund ("SME Fund") to provide reimbursement for trade mark and design application fees and pre-diagnostic services. The 2024 SME Fund is the third and last call of this initiative, following the 2022 and 2023 SME Funds.

The grant scheme, designed to encourage SMEs to expand their intellectual property ("IP") portfolios, has a budget of more than EUR 21 million, available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The submission period for applications runs from 22 January to 6 December 2024.

Read more in the brochure below:

DOWNLOAD IN ENGLISH

