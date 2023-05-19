ARTICLE

1 Legal framework

1.1 Which legislative and regulatory provisions govern the banking sector in your jurisdiction?

The financial market legislation governing the banking sector in Switzerland derives from a number of sources. The key statutes include:

the Financial Market Supervision Act of 2007;

the Banking Act of 1934;

the Financial Institutions Act of 2018;

the Financial Services Act of 2018;

the Federal Act on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading of 2015;

the Federal Act on Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in the Financial Sector of 1997; and

the Collective Investment Schemes Act of 2006.



These statutes are supplemented by various implementing ordinances enacted by the Federal Council or the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA (FINMA). Their practical application is further specified by FINMA in corresponding circulars.

In addition, the Swiss Bankers Association and other industry associations have issued regulations in many areas, some of which have been adopted by FINMA as binding minimum standards.

1.2 Which bilateral and multilateral instruments on banking have effect in your jurisdiction? How is regulatory cooperation and consolidated supervision assured?

International supervisory cooperation with foreign supervisory authorities is one of FINMA's core international activities.

International supervisory cooperation is ensured through:

multilateral or bilateral agreements;

mutual administrative assistance (the bilateral exchange of information in the traditional sense);

on-site inspections; and

colleges – that is, platforms for cooperation between several supervisory authorities in relation to a financial group or conglomerate.

FINMA has concluded a large number of bilateral agreements with the most important foreign authorities. The agreements facilitate cooperation with these authorities and can be a prerequisite for the authorisation of Swiss regulated entities in a foreign financial market or vice versa.

FINMA is also a party to multilateral agreements – in particular, the Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding and the Enhanced Memorandum of Understanding of the International Organization of Securities Commissions. These multilateral agreements define an international standard for supervisory cooperation.

In the area of international cooperation, Switzerland is a member of the following main bodies:

the Financial Stability Board;

the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision;

the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering;

the International Association of Insurance Supervisors; and

the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

The international standards issued by these various bodies are not directly applicable. To be so, they must be implemented under Swiss law. The automatic international exchange of information in tax matters, based on the Common Reporting Standard of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, is one example of international standards that are the subject of a specific law in Switzerland. In addition, Switzerland has a specific law implementing the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act Agreement with the United States.

1.3 Which bodies are responsible for enforcing the applicable laws and regulations? What powers (including sanctions) do they have?

FINMA is the single integrated financial market supervisory authority, responsible for the supervision of banks, securities firms, stock exchanges and collective investment schemes, as well as for the private insurance sector.

FINMA's primary tasks are:

to protect the interests of creditors, investors and policyholders; and

to ensure the proper functioning of the financial markets.

To this effect, FINMA is responsible for licensing, prudential supervision, enforcement and regulation.

Under the dual supervisory system in the banking sector, FINMA largely relies on the work of recognised audit firms, which carry out direct supervision and on-site audits; while FINMA retains responsibility for overall supervisory and enforcement measures.

FINMA can also appoint an independent and suitably qualified person to investigate circumstances relevant for supervisory purposes at a supervised person or entity, or to implement supervisory measures that it has ordered (an investigating agent).

Where a supervised person or entity violates the provisions of legislation or where there are any other irregularities, FINMA must ensure the restoration of compliance with the law. In case of serious violations of supervisory provisions, FINMA may impose the following sanctions:

issue a declaratory ruling;

prohibit the person responsible from acting in a management capacity at any supervised entity;

publish its supervisory ruling;

confiscate any profits that a supervised person or entity or a person in a management position has made; and

revoke the licence of a supervised person or entity, or withdraw its recognition or cancel its registration.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is primary responsible for the determination of systemically important banks and their systemically important functions (please also see question 5.2). Furthermore, the regulatory framework stipulates that capital requirements may be increased temporarily in certain cases. Decisions on the activation, deactivation and level of this countercyclical capital buffer will be made by the Federal Council, upon the proposal of the SNB (please also see question 4.2). Other than that, the SNB controls the money supply by giving commercial banks access to central bank money (deposit accounts) and thus influencing credit formation within the banking system. In this role, it can also act as a ‘lender of last resort'. It is also responsible for facilitating and ensuring the operation of cashless payment systems. Finally, the SNB collects statistical data – including from banks – for the following purposes:

to fulfil its monetary policy functions;

to fulfil its oversight functions with respect to payment and securities settlement systems;

as part of its contribution to the stability of the Swiss financial system;

on behalf of international organisations of which Switzerland is a member; and

for its balance of payments and for statistics on the international investment position.

1.4 What are the current priorities of regulators and how does the regulator engage with the banking sector?

FINMA recently published its Risk Monitoring 2022 report, which details the main risks identified by FINMA for the next three years.

These risks are as follows:

Interest rate risk: Inflationary pressure has led to a tightening of monetary policy with central banks raising key rates.

Credit risk in mortgage financing.

Credit risk in other loans: In particular, these are linked to the rise in commodity and energy prices.

Market risk: The risk of yield spreads on corporate bonds (due to rising inflation and the global economic slowdown).

Cyber risks: FINMA has just finalised the revision of Circular FINMA 2008/21 "Operational Risks – Banks" to better reflect the evolution of this risk. The new Circular FINMA 2023/1 "Operational Risks and Resilience – Banks" will enter into force on 1 January 2024.

Money laundering and sanctions: Switzerland is one of the main locations for cross-border wealth management for private clients. A reputational risk for Swiss banks and the financial centre as a whole is linked to this risk.

Access to the European market: The European Union is considering tightening the conditions of access to its market for banks located in non-EU countries wishing to offer their services to clients in the European Union.

FINMA is in regular contact with the banks on these issues.

Decentralised finance – which refers to a wide range of applications based on blockchain infrastructures that enable financial applications such as trading or credit transactions – is also a particular focus of FINMA.

2 Form and structure

2.1 What types of banks are typically found in your jurisdiction?

Currently, there are 248 licensed banks in Switzerland, of which:

two are big banks that are global systemically relevant banks (UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG), and three are systemically relevant banks or banking groups (Zurich Cantonal Bank, Raiffeisen Switzerland and PostFinance);

24 are (partly) state-owned cantonal banks;

60 are regional banks or savings banks;

71 are foreign-controlled banks (ie, controlled by significant foreign shareholders); and

24 are Swiss branch offices of foreign banks.

2.3 Are there any restrictions on foreign ownership of banks?

If foreigners directly or indirectly hold more than half of the voting rights or in any other way exercise a controlling influence over a bank to be organised in accordance with Swiss law, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) may make the corresponding licence contingent on additional conditions. In particular, FINMA may require that:

the country in which the foreigners controlling the bank are domiciled guarantee reciprocity (not applicable to member states of the General Agreement on Trade and Services of the World Trade Organization; or

the bank's corporate name does not indicate or suggest that the bank is in some way Swiss.

If a bank is part of a financial group or financial conglomerate, FINMA may make the licence dependent on the agreement of the relevant foreign supervisory authority. Furthermore, FINMA may request that the bank be subject to adequate consolidated supervision by a foreign supervisory authority.

For the purpose of the above, a ‘foreigner' is:

a natural person who possesses neither Swiss citizenship nor a Swiss residence permit; or

a legal entity or partnership that is domiciled abroad or, if it is domiciled in Switzerland, that is controlled by persons as defined above.

An additional licence must be obtained if the bank comes under a controlling foreign influence after its inception. In this regard, please also see question 9.2.

Analogous restrictions apply to banks organised under foreign law that seek to obtain a licence for a Swiss branch or representative office.

2.4 Can banks with a foreign headquarters operate in your jurisdiction on the basis of their foreign licence?

Any bank that wishes to offer banking services in or from Switzerland must first obtain a licence from FINMA. In other words, a foreign bank that wishes to carry out such activity in Switzerland cannot rely solely on its foreign licence (no passporting).

Depending on the activities it wishes to carry out in or from Switzerland, the foreign bank must determine whether it is appropriate to open a subsidiary, a branch or a representative office. The legal requirements vary according to the type of structure chosen.

Under certain conditions, foreign banks that provide certain cross-border wealth management services to clients established in Switzerland, but without establishing a physical presence in Switzerland, are not required to obtain a prior authorisation from FINMA. However, their client advisers must be entered in a Swiss register of advisers.

Client advisers of foreign banks subject to prudential supervision in their home country may benefit from an exemption – that is, they are not required to register in the advisers' register, provided that they limit their services in Switzerland to professional and institutional clients.

If the foreign bank carries out an activity in or from Switzerland that is subject to FINMA authorisation without having obtained such authorisation, FINMA may order enforcement measures against the foreign bank and against the natural persons who head the foreign bank.

3 Authorisation

3.1 What licences are required to provide banking services in your jurisdiction? What activities do they cover?

Under the Banking Act, ‘banks' are defined as enterprises that are active principally in the field of finance and that:

accept or offer to accept deposits from the public on a professional basis (ie, from more than 20 persons) of more than CHF 100 million to finance any number of persons or companies with which they do not form an economic unit;

accept or offer to accept deposits from the public on a professional basis of up to CHF 100 million and invest or pay interest on the public deposits; or

refinance themselves significantly with loans from more than five banks that do not own any significant holdings in them to finance any number of persons or companies with which they do not form an economic unit of their own.

The Banking Act provides for two types of licences:

Banking licence: A banking licence must be obtained by enterprises that intend to engage in any of the activities described above.

Fintech licence (also known as a banking licence ‘light'): Fintech licences are granted for companies that are mainly involved in the financial sector and intend to accept public deposits on a commercial basis of up to CHF100 million without investing, paying or promising to pay interest on these deposits (ie, ‘fintech companies'). While fintech companies are not technically considered ‘banks', they are subject to a similar – though less restrictive – regulatory regime.

Banks and fintech companies must obtain authorisation from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) before engaging in business operations.

Natural persons and legal entities without a banking licence are prohibited from using the term ‘bank' or ‘banker' in their company name, and from accepting deposits from the public on a professional basis.

The Swiss banking system is based on the model of universal banking. This means, in principle, that every bank can provide all core and ancillary banking services, including:

deposit taking;

lending;

asset management (with respect to both individual client portfolios and collective assets);

investment advice; and

payment services.

The specific activities that a bank actually performs must be described in its articles of association and organisational regulations, which are subject to approval by FINMA. This means that any expansion of the service offering initially approved in the licensing process must be re-approved by FINMA.

Up until the implementation of the Financial Institutions Act, banks engaged in securities trading required not only a licence under the Banking Act, but also a separate licence as securities dealer under the former Stock Exchange Act. Pursuant to the licensing cascade introduced by the Financial Institutions Act, such double licensing is no longer necessary for banks.

3.2 What requirements must be satisfied to obtain a licence?

The main formal requirements to obtain a banking license are as follows:

a minimum fully paid-up capital of CHF 10 million;

a business plan showing that capital adequacy, risk diversification and liquidity requirements can be met on an ongoing basis;

proper business conduct by the holders of qualified participations, the board members and the senior executives;

a precise description of the field of activity and the geographical scope of activity in the articles of association, the company contract or the regulations (the field of activity must correspond to the financial possibilities and the administrative organisation of the bank);

effective management of the bank from Switzerland;

clear separation between the board of directors and the senior executives;

effective separation of internal functions – in particular lending, trading, wealth management and transaction execution;

effective risk management – in particular through appropriate identification, limitation and control of risks (eg, market, credit, loss, transaction execution, liquidity, image, as well as operational and legal risks);

effective internal control system and internal auditing independent of management;

the appointment of a recognised audit company for the authorisation procedure;

the appointment of a recognised supervisory audit firm for ongoing supervision;

for applicants under foreign control, a guarantee of reciprocity by the countries of domicile of the holders of qualified participations; and

if the bank is part of a financial group, adequate consolidated supervision by a recognised supervisory authority.

3.3 What is the procedure for obtaining a licence? How long does this typically take?

To obtain a banking licence, a respective application must be filed with FINMA in an official Swiss language (ie, German, French or Italian). The application must cover general information on the applicant as well as information on specific aspects, including:

direct and indirect participations;

members of the board of directors and the executive management;

business activities and internal organisation;

business plan;

regulatory auditors;

application auditors;

additional requirements for foreign controlled banks or securities dealers; and

additional requirements for applicants belonging to a group operating in the financial business sector.

The application must be supplemented by detailed supporting documentation. The content of the application and the necessary supporting documents are described in detail in corresponding guidance published on FINMA's website.

Prior to filing the application with FINMA, an audit of the intended set-up must be performed by a recognised audit firm (application audit).

Furthermore, applicants are generally advised to arrange a meeting with FINMA representatives to present their licensing projects and receive initial feedback before submitting their application.

The licensing process typically takes about six to nine months from initial filing of the application. The length of this process depends on the quality, completeness and complexity of the application. Applications from entities outside Switzerland must also take into account the time it takes to obtain a response from the competent foreign supervisory authorities.

4 Regulatory capital and liquidity

4.1 How are banks typically funded in your jurisdiction?

The source of funding for banks depends on:

their size;

their complexity; and

their activities in Switzerland and/or internationally.

The main sources of funding are as follows:

customer deposits;

bonds issued by banks;

money market instruments – that is, securities traded on the money market with a maturity of up to one year. In Switzerland, the traditional money market instruments are domestic bills of exchange, treasury bills and treasury notes. The main foreign investments include commercial paper and certificates of deposit; and

interbank financing – this is a market reserved to banks to exchange certain short-term financial assets between one day and one year. It is an over-the-counter market.

4.2 What minimum capital requirements apply to banks in your jurisdiction?

The fully-paid up share capital of a Swiss bank must amount to at least CHF 10 million. However, in practice, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) generally requires a bank to have additional capital of CHF 10 million or more, depending on the intended scope of the bank's business activities.

In addition, banks are subject to capital adequacy requirements based on the Basel III framework, which have been further specified in the Capital Adequacy Ordinance and in various circulars issued by FINMA. Pursuant to the ordinance, banks must hold a minimum required capital of at least 8% of their risk-weighted assets. Depending on its supervisory category, a bank must, in principle, hold an additional capital buffer of between 2.5% and 4.8% of its risk-weighted positions. Furthermore, the Swiss Federal Council may, upon request of the Swiss National Bank, require banks to hold a countercyclical buffer of a maximum of 2.5% of their risk-weighted positions in Switzerland to counteract excessive credit growth or to enhance the banking sector's resilience against the risk of excessive credit growth. Currently, the countercyclical buffer has been set at 2%. Certain banks with a balance-sheet amount of at least CHF 250 billion must also hold an extended countercyclical buffer of up to 2.5% of their risk-weighted positions. In addition, FINMA may require a bank to hold additional capital if the minimum required capital and countercyclical buffer do not sufficiently cover the specific risks of the bank. Finally, a bank must also maintain a 3% minimum leverage ratio based on non-risk-weighted assets.

For systemically important banks, additional requirements apply. In particular, they must:

have sufficient own funds to be able to continue their business activities even in the event of major losses (going-concern capital requirements); and

permanently hold additional funds to ensure a possible restructuring and winding-up (gone-concern capital requirements).

On the other hand, small banks in supervisory Categories 4 and 5 that are particularly liquid and well capitalised can apply to FINMA for an exemption from the detailed capital adequacy requirements described above. Following a pilot phase of several months, the so-called ‘small banks regime' has been formally implemented, effective as from 1 January 2020. To qualify for the small banks regime, a bank must satisfy the following conditions:

simplified leverage ratio of at least 8%;

average liquidity ratio of at least 110%; and

refinancing ratio of at least 100%.

5 Supervision of banking groups

5.1 What requirements apply with regard to the supervision of banking groups in your jurisdiction?

Under the Banking Act, two or more companies are deemed to be a financial group if:

at least one company acts as a bank or securities firm;

they are active primarily in the financial sector; and

they form an economic unit and, due to the circumstances, it is assumed that one or more individual companies are legally obliged or factually forced to assist other group companies.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) may subject a financial group to group supervision if the group manages a Swiss bank or securities firm in Switzerland, or if the group is actually managed from Switzerland.

As part of its consolidated supervision, FINMA reviews, among other things, whether the financial group:

is adequately organised;

has an adequate internal control system;

adequately records, mitigates and monitors risks in connection with its business activities;

is managed by individuals that guarantee proper business conduct;

adheres to the capital adequacy regulations; and

disposes of adequate liquidity.

5.2 How are systemically important banks supervised in your jurisdiction?

There are five systemically important banks. The Swiss National Bank determines whether a bank is systemically important.

These banks are subject to more intensive supervision and must have increased capital and liquidity buffers, as well as a preventive stabilisation and contingency plan. FINMA also establishes a resolution plan for these banks which should allow them to stabilise in case of a crisis.

Internationally active systemic institutions are subject to even more stringent requirements than domestically active systemic institutions.

6 Activities

6.1 What specific regulations apply to the following banking activities in your jurisdiction: (a) Mortgage lending? (b) Consumer credit? (c) Investment services? and (d) Payment services and e-money?

(a) Mortgage lending?

The Capital Adequacy Ordinance is the main applicable regulation – in particular:

Article 44, which deals with the countercyclical capital buffer (at the request of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), the Federal Council can oblige banks to maintain a countercyclical capital buffer of up to 2.5% (in the form of Tier 1 capital) for their mortgage business); and

Article 72 on the risk weighting for mortgage loans (the main rule is that the higher the loan-to-value ratio, the higher the risk weighting and thus the capital adequacy requirements for banks).

The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) – the private umbrella organisation to which the vast majority of Swiss banks belong – also plays an important role. The SBA has issued two guidelines that are recognised as minimum prudential standards by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). These are:

the Guidelines on Minimum Requirements for Mortgage Loans; and

the Guidelines on Assessing, Valuing and Processing Loans Secured against Property.

FINMA considers credit risk in mortgage financing as one of the seven main risks.

(b) Consumer credit?

Consumer credit is regulated by the Consumer Credit Act, which came into force in 2001 and was last revised in 2019.

This law replaced the former federal law, as well as any cantonal laws. Its purpose is to prevent individuals from falling into a state of over indebtedness.

Under Swiss law, a ‘consumer' is a natural person who enters into a consumer credit agreement for a purpose that can be considered unrelated to his or her commercial or professional activity.

All forms of commercial credit granted to consumers are in principle covered by the law, including leasing agreements and, to a certain extent, credit and customer cards, where the contractual provisions give the customer the right to choose a credit option (ie, where he or she can pay the amount on the invoice in instalments without being considered in default).

The law applies only to credits with a value of between CHF 500 and CHF 80,000. The maximum interest rate – set by the Federal Council and reviewed annually – is:

10% for cash credits, contracts for the financing of goods or services and leasing contracts; and

12% for credits granted in the form of an advance on a current account or on an account linked to a credit card or a customer card with a credit option.

(c) Investment services?

The Financial Services Act came into force on 1 January 2020, with a transitional period of two years. Therefore, most of the new legal requirements came into force on 1 January 2022. The Financial Services Ordinance supplements the abovementioned law.

According to the law, ‘financial services' include:

the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments;

the receipt and transmission of orders in relation to financial instruments;

the administration of financial instruments (wealth management);

the provision of personal recommendations on transactions with financial instruments (investment advice); and

the grant of loans to finance transactions with financial instruments.

The act aims to strengthen the protection of the clients of financial service providers and to establish comparable conditions for the various financial service providers. In addition, it sets out requirements for the fair, diligent and transparent provision of financial services and regulates the offering of securities and other financial instruments.

The new law introduces, among other things:

rules on the classification of clients (private, professional, institutional); and

rules of conduct (duty to inform, verification of suitability and appropriateness, duty to document and report, transparency and due diligence in relation to client orders).

(d) Payment services and e-money?

The Financial Market Infrastructure Act and its implementing ordinance came into force on 19 June 2015. This law regulates the organisation of financial market infrastructure and sets the rules of conduct for participants in securities and derivatives trading on these markets.

Article 81 of the Financial Market Infrastructure Act defines a ‘payment system' as an entity that clears and settles payment obligations based on uniform rules and procedures.

The Federal Council can impose specific requirements on payment systems, especially with regard to capital, risk distribution and liquidity, if required by the implementation of internationally recognised standards. The SNB has certain powers in connection with the Swiss Interbank Clearing (see below).

The operator of a payment system needs a licence from FINMA only if:

the functioning of the financial markets or the protection of the financial market participants requires it; and

the payment system is not operated by a bank.

There is only one payment system in Switzerland that is considered to be systemically important: the Swiss Interbank Clearing, which is operated on behalf of and supervised by the SNB.

Subject to the abovementioned reservation, and given that Switzerland applies the principle of technological neutrality in financial regulation, there are no specific provisions governing payment services or electronic money in the financial regulations. It is a matter of applying the various existing prudential regulations on a case-by-case basis to determine whether a payment service provider should be subject to regulation.

7 Reporting, organisational requirements, governance and risk management

7.1 What key reporting and disclosure requirements apply to banks in your jurisdiction?

Banks are subject to various reporting requirements, including with regard to the Swiss National Bank (SNB), the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), Swiss trading venues and trade repositories.

In particular, banks must submit detailed financial data to the SNB on a semi-annual basis in accordance with FINMA Circular 2008/14 "Supervisory Reporting – Banks". Such data is processed by the SNB and forwarded to FINMA for the latter's supervisory activities. In addition, banks must periodically provide statistical data to the SNB. Among other things, this includes:

reporting on interest rate risk (quarterly);

reporting on minimum reserves/liquidity (monthly);

reporting on large exposures (quarterly); and

reporting on new mortgages (quarterly).

Further, banks must notify FINMA of any changes in the facts on which FINMA based its authorisation (eg, changes in the organisation or business activity). If the changes are of material significance, the bank must obtain prior authorisation from FINMA.

Finally, banks must generally report transactions in securities that are admitted to trading on a trading venue in Switzerland to the venue's disclosure office. Likewise, where a bank engages as a counterparty in certain over-the-counter derivatives transactions, such transactions must be reported to a recognised trade repository.

In addition to the reporting and notification requirements described above, banks must generally provide adequate information to the public. To this effect, FINMA has issued FINMA Circular 2016/1 – "Disclosure Requirements – Banks" specifying the disclosure obligations in relation to:

capital adequacy;

liquidity;

corporate governance;

interest rate risk; and

remuneration.

7.2 What key organisational and governance requirements apply to banks in your jurisdiction?

In addition to the usual corporate law requirements arising from the Code of Obligations, the key organisational and governance requirements are mainly to be found in the Banking Act and its ordinance, as well as FINMA Circular 2017/1 "Corporate Governance – Banks". The circular provides detailed guidance about the requisite bodies and structure of banking institutions. Some of the requirements depend on the categorisation of banks, in Categories 1 to 5 (from highest to lowest risk).

Irrespective of their categorisation, all banks must have:

a board of directors;

an executive board; and

internal and external audit, risk and compliance functions.

The board of directors is responsible for guidance, supervision and control. It sets the strategy of the bank and takes decisions on all major changes, investments and divestments. It must have management expertise and expert knowledge in all the key aspects of the business. One-third of its members must be independent. Institutions in supervisory Categories 1 to 3 must establish an audit committee and a risk committee; banks in Category 3 may combine these in a single committee. The circular requires further that systemically important institutions appoint, at least at group level, a compensation and nomination committee. In parallel, banks whose securities are listed on a recognised Swiss stock exchange but which are not necessarily considered as systematically important must also appoint a remuneration committee.

The executive board is a separate body and its members may not be part of the board of directors. Additionally, as it is responsible for the daily management of the bank, it is also responsible for the operational business activities, which are implemented based on the business strategy and the targets set by the board of directors.

FINMA Circular 2017/1 "Corporate Governance – Banks" further provides that banks must ensure that the internal control bodies are clearly separated from the revenue-generating units.

Finally, the circular also applies to financial groups and conglomerates. While considering the characteristics of group structures, governance and risk management must adhere to the standards set by the circular.

7.3 What key risk management requirements apply to banks in your jurisdiction?

The key risk management requirements applicable to banks are stipulated in the Banking Act and Banking Ordinance, and are further concretised in Circular 2017/1 – "Corporate Governance – Banks" issued by FINMA.

In general, banks must address the main features of risk management, as well as the responsibilities and the procedure for approving transactions involving risk in their internal policies and guidelines. In particular, they must record, limit and monitor market, credit, default, settlement, liquidity and reputational risks, as well as operational and legal risks. To this effect, the executive management must develop a risk policy, as well as the basics of the institute-wide risk management for approval by the board of directors.

Additional requirements with respect to the handling of specific risks are outlined in various FINMA circulars, such as:

FINMA Circular 2008/20 – "Market Risks – Banks";

FINMA Circular 2008/21 – "Operational Risks – Banks";

FINMA Circular 2015/02 – "Liquidity Risks – Banks";

FINMA Circular 2017/07 – "Credit Risks – Banks"; and

FINMA Circular 2019/02 – "Interest Rate Risks – Banks".

7.4 What are the requirements for internal and external audit in your jurisdiction?

Every banking institution must establish an internal audit function, which may be outsourced if certain conditions are met. In accordance with FINMA Circular 2017/1 "Corporate Governance – Banks", the Institute of Internal Auditing Switzerland sets the qualitative requirements to be met by the internal audit function. Its work is also standardised based on the International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing, as issued by the Institute of Internal Auditors.

The internal audit function has direct access to the board of directors or to its audit committee. It discharges its assigned duties in an independent fashion.

Also according to FINMA Circular 2017/1 "Corporate Governance – Banks", it has unlimited rights of inspection, information and audit within the institution and its consolidated companies. The size of the internal audit unit reflects the size, complexity and risk profile of the institution.

Furthermore, banks must appoint an external audit firm, often referred to as FINMA's ‘extended arm'. The audit firm conducts a thorough risk assessment and ad hoc assessments to ensure current and future compliance of the considered banking institution with prudential requirements if necessary. All audit results are submitted to FINMA by the audit firm in a standardised audit report.

Audit firms are subject to the supervision of the Federal Authority of Supervision of Audit Firms (FAOA) and must have the appropriate FAOA licence to be able to perform a banking audit.

8 Senior management

8.1 What requirements apply with regard to the management structure of banks in your jurisdiction?

The Banking Act requires the adequate internal organisation of a bank, which means – among other things – that the corporate bodies for supervision and management must be functionally and personally segregated. The board of directors and the executive management of the bank must therefore be two separate corporate bodies with no personal overlaps (ie, no member of the board of directors may be part of the executive management and vice versa).

For further details, please also see question 7.2.

Under general corporate law, members of the board of directors and senior executives have a duty of loyalty and fidelity towards the company.

The Banking Act and FINMA Circular 2017/1 "Corporate Governance – Banks" outline these duties in further detail. According to the circular, the board of directors is responsible for setting out the business strategy and setting the tone of the corporate culture (‘tone from the top'). It is responsible for approving the risk policy and basic features of risk management. It is also responsible for establishing an appropriate organisation and bears ultimate responsibility for the financial situation of the banking institution. Finally, it signs off on:

the capital and liquidity plans;

the annual report;

the annual budget; and

the financial objectives.

It also sets out the remuneration rules.

The senior executives are responsible for the operational business activities, which reflect the business strategy and the targets and resolutions of the board of directors. It is also responsible for managing the day-to-day business, operational revenue and risk management, including and issuing rules for regulating business.

8.4 How is executive compensation in the banking sector regulated in your jurisdiction?

Banking executive compensation is subject to:

the Code of Obligations – in particular, the section on excessive compensation with respect to listed companies; and

FINMA Circular 2010/1 "Compensation Scheme".

The remuneration scheme is an integral part of the organisation of a financial institution and is signed off by the board of directors. The remuneration scheme must follow certain principles set out in the circular. It must not create incentives for the taking of inappropriate risk and instead should motivate employees to contribute to the long-term success and stability of the bank. Those main goals are detailed in 10 guiding principles set out in the circular.

For listed (banking) companies, the Code of Obligations provides for an annual vote of the general meeting of shareholders on the remuneration packages of members of the board of directors and the executive board. Additionally, the Code of Obligations prohibits certain transactions by senior management which could lead to conflict of interests.

9 Change of control and transfers of banking business

9.1 How are the assets and liabilities of banks typically transferred in your jurisdiction?

Traditionally, most transactions taking place in the Swiss banking industry are structured as share deals. However, in recent years an increasing number of transactions have been structured as asset deals.

9.2 What requirements must be met in the event of a change of control?

A change of control is considered both at the individual level and at the corporate level.

According to the Banking Act, any natural or legal person that intends to hold or cease to hold, directly or indirectly, a qualifying holding in a bank organised under Swiss law must report to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) in advance. The threshold of this qualifying threshold is set at 10% of the voting rights.

This duty to inform also applies if the holding reaches, exceeds or falls below the thresholds of 20%, 33% or 50% of the capital or voting rights.

To be approved by FINMA, such controlling persons must warrant that they will be unable to influence the bank in a way that would be incompatible with prudent and sound management. FINMA has the authority to check whether these requirements are fulfilled and to refuse to allow the transaction if it considers that this is not the case. FINMA's approval must therefore be obtained prior to any transaction closing.

At the corporate level, as soon as it becomes aware of it, and at least annually, a bank must also inform FINMA of the identity of any person that reaches, exceeds or falls below the abovementioned thresholds.

A Swiss bank must also apply for additional licensing if persons abroad (defined as natural persons who are not Swiss citizens or do not have a permanent residential permit and legal persons which are incorporated and domiciled abroad or domiciled in Switzerland but are controlled by persons abroad):

acquire, directly or indirectly, holdings that amount to more than half of the voting rights; or

are in another manner in a position of control.

Listing rules, including ad hoc publicity rules, also apply to banking institutions that are listed on a recognised stock exchange.

10 Consumer protection

10.1 What requirements must banks comply with to protect consumers in your jurisdiction?

Swiss regulatory law does not provide for a bank-specific legal framework for consumer protection.

However, credits granted to individuals for purposes other than business or commercial activities, in the range of CHF 500 to 80,000, are subject to the Consumer Credit Act, provided that the consumer is not obliged to reimburse the credit within less than three months. The Consumer Credit Act also applies to leases and credit cards where the consumer has the right to pay the outstanding balance in instalments. In this regard, please also see question 6.1(b).

A consumer credit contract must be concluded in writing and include various mandatory provisions, including a right of revocation and the effective annual interest rate, taking into account all costs. The maximum effective annual interest rate permissible for consumer credits is defined by the Federal Council on an annual basis (Article 14 of the act). This is currently set at 10% for cash loans and 12% for credit cards.

Moreover, the new Financial Services Act of 2018, which entered into force as of 1 January 2020, aims to strengthen investor protection rights – in particular, in relation to retail clients. The act introduced new rules of conduct and extensive disclosure obligations for banks and other financial services providers. The level of client protection differs according to the client's classification (retail, professional or institutional) under the act. The act also contains measures designed to facilitate the enforcement of clients' rights. Particularly worth mentioning are:

the client's right to be provided with a comprehensive copy of all documents and records of the service provider concerning the client relationship; and

the ombudsman system, requiring all service providers – not only banks – to be affiliated with an ombudsman recognised by the Federal Department of Finance.

Finally, in relation to national and international banking transactions with consumers under the Swiss Code of Civil Procedure, the Lugano Convention or the Swiss Private International Law Act, depending on the countries involved, specific consumer protection rules may apply to determine the competent jurisdiction.

10.2 How are deposits protected in your jurisdiction?

The regulation, supervision and stability of the system in general aim to protect banking depositors. If nevertheless a bank were to become bankrupt, the Swiss deposit insurance scheme (esisuisse) would kick in.

All banks that accept client deposits must be part of esisuisse and contribute financially to it (by providing collateral in securities or in money). The funds held by esisuisse currently amount to CHF 8 billion

In case of bankruptcy, cash deposits of up to CHF 100,000 per client will be paid out immediately from the bank's available funds (so-called ‘privileged deposits'). If there are insufficient available funds, esisuisse will step in and proceed with disbursements of up to CHF 100,000. Retirement savings are not included in the privileged deposits. However, claims for the repayment of retirement savings up to CHF 100,000 per client fall within Category 2 of claims and will be paid after salary claims.

Clients in Switzerland and abroad enjoy the privileges described above provided that their assets are booked in Switzerland.

Under bankruptcy law, assets such as securities, units in collective investment schemes and physical precious metals that are held in custody remain the property of the customer and, in the event of bankruptcy, are normally ring-fenced and returned to the customer.

11 Data security and cybersecurity

11.1 What is the applicable data protection regime in your jurisdiction and what specific implications does this have for banks?

The Swiss legal framework does not provide for a specific data protection regime applicable to banks or other financial institutions. The protection of the privacy and the fundamental rights of individuals and legal entities in relation to their data is set out in the Federal Act on Data Protection of 1992. The act is based on the concept that not more client-related information than required may be collected (principle of proportionality and data minimisation). Furthermore, it defines the legal requirements for permissible data processing in order to protect data against possible abuses.

Data protection aims to protect the right to informational self-determination. This refers to the principle that individuals and legal entities should be able to determine for themselves the disclosure and use of their own data. The Federal Act on Data Protection therefore contains various possibilities for data subjects to exercise their privacy rights.

The requirements under the act apply only to the processing of so-called ‘personal data'. Such data is legally defined as "all information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person" (eg, by reference to an identifier such as a name, an identification number, location data or an online identifier, or to one or more factors specific to the identity of that natural person).

Pursuant to Article 7 of the Federal Act on Data Protection personal data must be protected against unauthorised processing through adequate technical and organisational measures. Applicable minimum standards are set forth in the Federal Data Protection Ordinance. For banks, relevant security standards are further specified in Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) Circular 2008/21 – "Operational risks – banks". Annex 3 of this circular sets out nine principles for the proper handling of electronic client data (so-called ‘client identifying data' (CID)). The requirements stipulated therein are primarily of a technical nature and include the issues of managing an independent supervisory body, appropriate security standards for infrastructure and technology, and risk identification and control in relation to CID confidentiality. Against this background, banks must establish a comprehensive framework for ensuring the confidentiality of client data in the age of digitalisation and globalisation.

Finally, in March 2019 the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) published guidelines for the use of cloud services in the banking sector. The SBA guidelines aim to define the conditions under which banks can migrate CID to a cloud environment. In order to achieve this aim, the SBA provides its interpretation of certain relevant laws and regulations, including Article 47 of the Banking Act (‘banking secrecy'), the Federal Act on Data Protection and FINMA Circulars 2018/03 – "Outsourcing – banks and insurers" and 2008/21 – "Operational risks – banks".

According to the SBA guidelines, it is permissible to allow a cloud provider and/or its subcontractors to process CID in cleartext (ie, neither encrypted nor anonymised/pseudonymised), provided that such processing is necessary for the secure and reliable operation of the cloud and is subject to strict conditions (eg, in terms of frequency and duration of the processing, reasons for the processing). The position of the SBA is based on the view that the cloud provider and its subcontractors must be considered as agents within the meaning of Article 47, paragraph 1 of the Banking Act, and are therefore bound by banking secrecy. In case of a cloud provider located in Switzerland, this argument seems reasonable. However, if the cloud provider is based abroad, the matter is more complex – particularly in the case of data requests from local authorities – and legal uncertainties remain.

With respect to banking secrecy matters, please see question 12.2.

12 Financial crime and banking secrecy

12.1 What provisions govern money laundering and other forms of financial crime in your jurisdiction and what specific implications do these have for banks?

Switzerland has strict regulations in place to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, based on the international standards of the Financial Action Task Force. The backbone of the Swiss anti-money laundering framework is the Federal Act on Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing of 1997, including its implementing ordinances. For banks, the duty to identify contracting parties and determine the identity of beneficial owners is further specified in the Agreement on the Swiss Banks' Code of Conduct with regard to the Exercise of Due Diligence (CDB). The CDB is revised periodically and exists in its current version as CDB 20. It is enacted by the Swiss Banking Association as self-regulation in the form of a code of conduct and approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervision Authority (FINMA).

Banks and other financial intermediaries must comply with a range of due diligence and disclosure requirements in relation to combating money laundering and terrorist financing, including the following:

Verify the identity of the contracting partner and establish the beneficial owner of the assets brought in;

Clarify the financial background and purpose of the business relationship or transactions, if the business relationship or transaction appears unusual or if there are indications that the funds stem from criminal activity or serve to finance terrorism;

Record and clarify in greater detail business relationships and transactions with increased risk, such as business relationships with clients in high-risk countries or with politically exposed persons;

Implement the necessary organisational measures to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorism, including issuing internal directives, training staff and performing inspections; and

Report to the Money Laundering Reporting Office (of the Federal Department of Justice and Police) if there is any suspicion of money laundering in a business relationship.

Audit firms recognised by FINMA monitor compliance with these requirements on an annual basis. Moreover, FINMA may also perform own on-site inspections or mandate third-party experts for such investigations. If FINMA discovers any breach of the law or other irregularity, it will take measures to correct them and may implement sanctions as provided by law.

13 Competition

13.1 What specific challenges or concerns does the banking sector present from a competition perspective? Are there any pro-competition measures that are targeted specifically at banks?

In recent years, the trend of consolidation in Swiss banking has continued at a steady rate. The number of regional and foreign-controlled banks fell by 50% in a little more than two decades. The main reason for this decline is the pressure on margins in retail banking. In particular, banks are challenged by tougher regulations, leading to substantially higher costs for risk management and compliance. Moreover, in light of the new automatic exchange of information for tax purposes, foreign-controlled banks in Switzerland have reconsidered their business. Given this, the trend towards fewer but larger banks is unsurprising.

The competition regulations applicable to banks are no different from these applicable to other industries. In particular, no pro-competition measures are targeted specifically at banks. The backbone of the Swiss competition is the Federal Act on Cartels and other Restraints of Competition original of 1995.

Like companies from other sectors, banks are supervised by the Competition Commission and its Secretariat in relation to the control of:

agreements between undertakings (Article 5 of the Cartel Act);

abuses of a dominant position (Article 7 of the Cartel Act); and

concentrations between undertakings (Articles 9 and following of the Cartel Act).

Nevertheless, two main peculiarities applicable to the banking sector must be taken into account.

First, the Competition Commission must in principle be notified of a concentration between undertakings where, in the year preceding the concentration, the participating undertakings:

realised a worldwide turnover of CHF 2 billion or a turnover in Switzerland of CHF 500 million Swiss francs; and

at least two of the participating undertakings realised a turnover of CHF 100 million in Switzerland (Article 9, paragraph 1 of the Cartel Act).

In the case of banks that are subject to the accounting rules set out in the Banking Act, it is not the turnover but the gross income from ordinary business activities that must be considered when calculating the turnover.

Second, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), rather than the Competition Commission, is competent to approve the merger of banks if the merger is likely to cause prejudice to the banks' creditors; the Competition Commission must be invited to submit an opinion in this regard (Article 10, paragraph 3 of the Cartel Act). This notwithstanding, every bank merger must also be reported to the Competition Commission. In order to preserve the competence of FINMA in individual cases, the Competition Commission must inform FINMA immediately of any notification of proposed mergers of banks within the meaning of the Banking Act.

14 Recovery, resolution and liquidation

14.1 What options are available where banks are failing in your jurisdiction?

Swiss law has a comprehensive banking recovery, resolution and liquidation framework, mainly set out in:

Articles 25 to 32 of the Banking Act; and

the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) Banking Insolvency Ordinance.

As a supervisory authority, FINMA monitors the financial situation of banks on an ongoing basis. If FINMA has concerns about a bank, it will commence intensive monitoring and encourage the bank's executive bodies and shareholders to find definitive solutions to the issues at stake. These might include:

capital increases;

cost reductions;

mergers; and

the disposal of assets.

If, despite such voluntary measures, a bank is in a situation of real concern – for example, if it has liquidity issues or is overindebted or in breach of capital requirements – FINMA will order protective measures. According to Article 26 of the Banking Act, these measures may include:

the issuance of instructions to the bank's bodies;

the appointment of an investigator;

the appointment of new representatives of the bank;

the limitation of the bank's activities; and

a prohibition on making payments or accepting deposits.

A formal restructuring may be then initiated by FINMA if there is a positive outlook of successful completion. One of the prerequisites to the formal restructuring is that the creditors must not be worse off as a result of the restructuring than they would be in the event of an immediate bankruptcy. The restructuring is generally carried out by a FINMA-appointed administrator and is executed under close supervision by FINMA.

The five systematically important banking institutions (Credit Suisse, UBS, Raiffeisen Group, ZKB and Postfinance) are subject to more stringent rules, as they must:

hold higher capital and liquidity buffers; and

prepare and maintain resolution plans to be approved by FINMA.

The liquidation of insolvent banks is regulated by the Banking Act and the Bank Insolvency Ordinance issued by FINMA.

If there is no prospect of restructuring or if efforts at restructuring fail, FINMA will withdraw the bank's licence, order its liquidation and make this public. Under this order, the bank is no longer entitled to dispose of its assets. FINMA will then appoint a liquidator, who is responsible for conducting and implementing the liquidation proceedings, or will act as liquidator itself.

Claims against the bank (which are recorded in the bank's books) need not be additionally logged by the creditors. They will be automatically considered by the liquidator when drawing up a schedule of claims.

Claims of bank customers are privileged up to the amount of CHF 100,000. These claims are paid out immediately and without the right to set-off (if possible), and rank senior to general creditors in liquidation (see question 10.2). Other than this, no creditor protection or creditor preference regime exists in Switzerland.

If FINMA decides that there is a realistic chance that a bank may be successfully restructured, it may order restructuring proceedings rather than liquidation (see question 14.1).

15 Trends and predictions

15.1 How would you describe the current banking landscape and prevailing trends in your jurisdiction? Are any new developments anticipated in the next 12 months, including any proposed legislative reforms?

The Swiss banking sector is extremely dynamic and the recent take-over of Credit Suisse by UBS will likely be a game changer in the banking landscape with important shifts of clients towards smaller local banks and likely new regulations in the aftermath of the crisis.

Cooperation between fintechs and banks will likely increase (Swiss Bankers Association, Banking Barometer 2022, August 2022, p15), which will further challenge the regulator.

The licensing requirement for private wealth asset managers entered into force on 1 January 2020, with a transition period of three years. This could lead to an increase in the number of funds that are actively managed by banks instead of simply being in their custody, as many (small) private wealth asset managers either did not apply for a licence or might not receive one.

Banks will also need to adapt their operations to the new Data Protection Act, which will enter into force in September 2023.

Furthermore, the deposit protection scheme has been strengthened and the new legislative framework will be implemented in the coming years, requiring banks to adjust their operations accordingly.

The revised Money Laundering Act and its implementation ordinance, which became fully applicable on 1 January 2023, enhance the transparency and know-your customer obligations.

Finally, the Federal Council has signed into force its federal Ordinance on Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting, which will apply to listed and other companies, including banking institutions, as of 1 January 2024. Once the ordinance takes effect, banks will need to:

report on the impact of climate change on their commercial activities;

explain the impact of their commercial activities on climate change; and

take into account sectoral guidelines to present scenario-based prospective climate compatibility analyses.

It is expected that banks will need to obtain professional and specific expertise on these issues, which may lead to an increase in their fixed costs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.