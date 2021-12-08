ARTICLE

Entrepreneurs dedicate most of their time, attention, and passion to run and grow their own business. Usually, they forget, however, to protect their business from internal and external attacks. Simply put: They forget to protect their business and its assets. The importance of a robust asset protection structure cannot overestimated. Attacks from inside (e.g. family members, divorce) as well as from outside (creditors, third parties) can often ruin flourishing enterprises and businesses if no asset-protection has been implemented.

In assset protection terms, Liechtenstein is probably "the" jurisdiction to be. The Liechtenstein legislator offers several unique asset protection structures and measures which make sure that the personal and/or business assets resist any and all attacks.

