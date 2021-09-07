ARTICLE

This third episode of Ganado Meets Tech delves into the application of Artificial Technology in the health sector, from diagnostic medicine to client management. This discussion with CEO of EBO.ai, Dr. Gege Gatt and Prof. Alexiei Dingli centres around the technology being used, its various benefits and risks, the legal and regulatory framework and ethical considerations.

This episode also includes a conversation with Consultant Nuclear Medicine Physician, Dr. Andrew Mallia.

