Malta:
Paul Micallef Grimaud Meets Dr. Gege Gatt & Prof. Alexiei Dingli (Podcast)
07 September 2021
Ganado Advocates
This third episode of Ganado Meets Tech
delves into the application of Artificial Technology in the health
sector, from diagnostic medicine to client management. This
discussion with CEO of EBO.ai, Dr. Gege Gatt and Prof. Alexiei
Dingli centres around the technology being used, its various
benefits and risks, the legal and regulatory framework and ethical
considerations.
This episode also includes a conversation with Consultant
Nuclear Medicine Physician, Dr. Andrew Mallia.
