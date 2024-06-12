ARTICLE
12 June 2024

Cashless Payments Even More Accessible With BOV mobilePOS

In a bid to offer greater convenience and accessibility to both customers and merchants, while modernising the payments landscape, Bank of Valletta has just unveiled its latest innovation...
Malta Technology
Authors
BOV Introduces innovative SoftPOS solution

In a bid to offer greater convenience and accessibility to both customers and merchants, while modernising the payments landscape, Bank of Valletta has just unveiled its latest innovation; the BOV mobilePOS solution. This new technology promises to revolutionise the way payments are made, replacing cumbersome cash, cheques and bulky terminals with seamless digital solutions using nothing more than an android smart phone.

Speaking about this new milestone for BOV, Chris Degabriele, who heads the Bank's eBanking function explained that SoftPOS, short for Software Point of Sale, is cutting-edge mobile technology that transforms any NFC-enabled android smartphone or tablet into a fully functional payment terminal. "By introducing a more modern solution to the traditional point of sale terminal, we are now making cashless payments more accessible and providing merchants who are constantly on the go, such as delivery persons or street hawkers, a solution that securely accepts card payments from customers in seconds, with just a tap of a card to a smartphone phone. The BOV mobilePOS accepts major card brands including transactions carried out with Google Wallet and Apple Wallet."

This technology spells significant benefits, with smartphones or tablets effectively doubling up as portable payment solutions. Safety and security both feature highly in this solution, which is built with state-of-the-art encryption protocols to safeguard against unauthorised access and providing peace of mind to both merchants and customers.

"With BOV mobilePOS, we are ushering in a new era of digital payments," said Simon Azzopardi, Chief Personal and Wealth Management at Bank of Valletta. "We continue to be leaders and innovators, and our goal is to provide even more solutions that match today's rapidly evolving marketplace. Our goal is to empower businesses by giving them the right tools that in the end make it easier for them to do business with their clients. I invite our customers to join us as we embrace the future of payments with our latest innovation."

