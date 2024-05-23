The adoption of financial technology, or fintech, solutions has grown rapidly across Southeast Asia in recent years. As increasing numbers of consumers enjoy uninterrupted connections to online services through mobile phones and other devices, both new and existing financial service providers have introduced technological innovations that make it easier for their customers to manage their financial activities.

Tilleke & Gibbins' Fintech Law in Southeast Asia provides fintech operators and service providers with an overview of relevant regulations across all of our full-service jurisdictions—Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. Written by fintech specialists from our offices across the region, this guide covers the most common types of fintech services and solutions provided today, and outlines the regulations that service providers and operators will need to know about and comply with.

Each section begins with a brief overview of the general fintech landscape in the country, and then discusses the regulations specific to each of the common categories of fintech services, including crowdfunding, cryptocurrency, mobile and internet banking, payments and money transfer, and peer-to-peer lending.

Born out of Tilleke & Gibbins' experience serving some of the world's most innovative fintech companies—from large global corporations to nimble local startups exploring advanced fintech possibilities—Fintech Law in Southeast Asia is a valuable resource for investors, entrepreneurs, and businesses looking to understand the fintech regulatory landscape in Southeast Asia.

The full guide is available as a PDF below.

Download Full Article