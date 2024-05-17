DAC 8 Reporting For Crypto Assets: A New Regulatory Framework

Financial regulations are constantly evolving and changing on a frequent basis in an attempt to adapt to the ever-expanding digital landscape. The European Union is taking significant steps to integrate cryptocurrency and other digital assets into its regulatory framework and has released the Directive on Administrative Co-operation (DAC 8) to help with this objective. DAC 8 has the aim of increasing transparency and helping the fight against tax evasion specifically related to crypto assets. The introduction of DAC 8 is a significant development in how crypto assets are managed and reported across EU member states.

Understanding DAC 8 for Crypto Asset Reporting

DAC 8 extends the existing EU tax directive framework for financial services to also include crypto assets. DAC 8 for crypto asset reporting has been drafted to ensure that information related to transactions in cryptocurrencies and digital tokens is automatically exchanged between member states in a similar manner to how general financial account information today is shared under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS). The move is seen as a direct response to the increasing use of crypto assets for financial transactions and to close the information gap that currently exists with tax authorities who have struggled to have a clear view of these activities. DAC 8 will serve to increase the tax authority's visibility over crypto asset transactions and activities and allow them to enforce tax laws effectively.

Scope of DAC 8 for Crypto Asset Reporting

The scope of DAC 8 takes in a wide range of crypto assets, which includes the more well-known cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also covers utility tokens, stable coins and security tokens to name a few.

The definition of Crypto-Assets in DAC 8 gets assistance from the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulations – EU 2023/11114 otherwise known as MICA which defines a Crypto-asset as "a digital representation of a value or of a right that is able to be transferred and stored electronically using distributed ledger technology or similar technology". The wording of similar technology being an attempt to future-proof the legislation against future changes in technology in this fast-moving industry. DAC 8 looks to target crypto asset service providers (CASPs), such as but not limited to cryptocurrency exchanges, wallet providers, and platforms that facilitate transactions involving crypto assets. Under DAC 8 these service providers will be required to collect and report information on their users and the crypto asset transactions they process.

It is also worth noting that DAC 8 seems to go beyond MICA by adding "staking and lending" to the definition of "crypto-asset services". Interestingly, definitions with regards to what constitutes staking and lending are not included which could lead to implementation differences between member states when transposing into local law.

DAC 8 Crypto Asset Reporting Requirements

As per other areas within the EU Directives on Administrative Co-Operation, the reporting requirements under DAC8 are comprehensive. CASPs will need to identify both the originators and beneficiaries of crypto asset transactions. Information to be collected will include details such as names, addresses, tax identification numbers, residence states within the EU and the total value of transactions. As can be seen, the objective is to create a transparent record and reporting line that the tax authorities can use to access and verify if individuals and entities are complying fully with their tax obligations.

The intention is to be similar to traditional banking transactions and would mean that crypto asset transactions could be traced and linked back to the crypto asset holder. For CASPs, it introduces a new layer of regulatory compliance, requiring robust systems to collect, store and transmit data securely.

Due Diligence Requirements for DAC 8 Crypto Asset Reporting

DAC 8 introduces due diligence procedures which are applicable to both individual customers and legal entities, with the aim of identifying a reportable crypto asset user based on a self-certification form. It introduces the concept of due diligence procedures when entering into a new business relationship with a new customer to ensure that the reportable information is obtained from the very start of the relationship once the customer has been identified as a reportable user. The Reporting Crypto Asset Service Provider is obliged to obtain a self-certification form establishing the relationship with new crypto asset users as of the 1st of January 2026. A catch-up provision for existing customers entered into the business relationship before this date is included which allows Reporting Crypto Asset Service Providers until 1 January 2027 to effectively get their house in order.

Types of Reportable Transactions for DAC 8

In terms of DAC 8, the types of reportable crypto asset transactions could include:

Acquisitions against FIAT Currency

Disposals against FIAT Currency

Acquisitions against other Reportable Crypto Assets

Reportable Retail Payment Transactions which is defined as a Transfer of Reportable Crypto Assets in consideration of goods or services for a value exceeding USD 50,000.

Transfers effectuated by the Reporting Crypto Asset Service Provider to distributed ledger addresses not known to be associated with a virtual asset service provider or financial institution.

Challenges and Implementation

The implementation of DAC 8 presents several challenges. Technological requirements for tracking and reporting crypto transactions are significant and require a significant investment as many CASPs will need to upgrade their systems and processes to comply with the new rules. As always, balancing user privacy with regulatory compliance in an already sensitive community will also lead to further challenges.

Member states also have a role to play in defining the detailed national laws that transposes DAC 8 into legislation and there may be variations as to how these laws are implemented or interpreted in different countries. Whilst the timelines of first reporting in 2027 may still seem a little in the distance it is clear that there is significant work to prepare and CASPS should begin preparing as soon as possible to accommodate, mitigate and be ready.

Conclusion

The introduction of DAC 8 is likely to have a significant impact on the crypto asset industry. The positive being that it potentially enhances the legitimacy of crypto assets as part of the financial system which in turn could attract more institutional investors. The negative is that it increases the regulatory burden on CASPs which may see a consolidation in the industry of the smaller players as they struggle to meet the new requirements.

DAC 8 does appear to represent a crucial step in the integration of crypto assets into the global financial regulatory framework. While it is clear that it does pose challenges for the crypto asset industry, it also offers an opportunity to enhance trust and stability in this rapidly evolving market. As the directive moves towards implementation, all stakeholders need to stay informed and prepare for the challenges that lie ahead. Schedule a complimentary consultation with our expert team for more information.

DAC 8 does appear to represent a crucial step in the integration of crypto assets into the global financial regulatory framework. While it is clear that it does pose challenges for the crypto asset industry, it also offers an opportunity to enhance trust and stability in this rapidly evolving market. As the directive moves towards implementation, all stakeholders need to stay informed and prepare for the challenges that lie ahead. Schedule a complimentary consultation with our expert team for more information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.