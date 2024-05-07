Crypto Licence Background - Malta

Malta was indeed the first country to have a regulatory framework for blockchain technology. Thus, putting professionals like us at the forefront of the crypto revolution, and giving us a head start over other jurisdictions.

Since then, we have been guiding clients through the legal requirements to set up a legitimate cryptocurrency business in Malta. A number of frameworks are in place as governing legislation; the Malta Digital Innovation Authority Act, the Innovative Technological Arrangement and Services Act, and the Virtual Financial Asset Act. Most recently, the EU also introduced MiCa into the mix, with much anticipation from crypto stakeholders.

As a virtual financial asset (VFA) agent, MK Fintech Partners conducts Financial Instruments Tests to determine whether your coin or token to be issued is a virtual financial asset, a virtual token, electronic money or financial instrument. Importantly, we oversee your business plan, together with the constant bureaucratic necessities & correspondence with the respective authorities (such as the MFSA). Please find our legal report below: