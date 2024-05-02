Malta:
Blockchain Identity: Reality Or Too Early? (Podcast)
02 May 2024
MK FINTECH PARTNERS LTD
In this MK Crypto Diary episode, Dr Justine Scerri Herrera sat down with special
guest Bob Reid to discuss Blockchain
Identity.
Mr Reid is CEO and co-founder of Everest, a licensed crypto
custodian with its own high-speed blockchain. Everest is the
world's first global, programmable stablecoin provider.
Previously, he was Advisor at Kai Labs, a blockchain-focused think
tank. Mr Reid is also former General Manager of Licensing at
BitTorrent, as well as VP of Strategy & Business Development at
Neulion and DivX.
In this episode Dr Scerri Herrera and Mr Reid take a deep dive
into Blockchain Identity. What is on chain verification? What
solutions can be sought by DeFi players? And how can this
verification impact the travel rule?
