self

In today's episode, Dr Justine Scerri Herrera is joined by Michael Wood to discuss Crypto Venture Capital firms (VCs).

Mr Wood is Chief FinTech Officer at Sonar Analytics. He has spent the past 15+ years educating, training, and developing global supply chains with and for the most disadvantaged communities in the Global South. This drive and passion carries over into his role as CFO at Sonar Analytics. It is basically a platform developed to empower even the most novice of blockchain users with the ability to take advantage of the dawning of a new blockchain-driven digital economy.

Throughout this episode, Dr Scerri Herrera and Mr Wood discuss Crypto Venture Capital firms (VCs). What are their roles when investing in cryptocurrency start-ups? And what are the ethical responsibilities and transparency issues carried by VCs?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.