Do Crypto VCs Have Responsibilities When Investing? (Podcast)
02 May 2024
MK FINTECH PARTNERS LTD
In today's episode, Dr Justine Scerri Herrera is joined by Michael
Wood to discuss Crypto Venture Capital firms (VCs).
Mr Wood is Chief FinTech Officer at Sonar
Analytics. He has spent the past 15+ years educating, training,
and developing global supply chains with and for the most
disadvantaged communities in the Global South. This drive and
passion carries over into his role as CFO at Sonar Analytics. It is
basically a platform developed to empower even the most novice of
blockchain users with the ability to take advantage of the dawning
of a new blockchain-driven digital economy.
Throughout this episode, Dr Scerri Herrera and Mr Wood discuss
Crypto Venture Capital firms (VCs). What are their roles when
investing in cryptocurrency start-ups? And what are the ethical
responsibilities and transparency issues carried by VCs?
