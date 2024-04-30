MK CRYPTO DIARIES: STABLECOINS

In today'sepisode, DrJustine Scerri Herrerasat down with Aleksi Grym to discuss Stablecoins.

Mr Grymis Head of Fintech and Principal Adviser at the Bank of Finland.

This discussion marks the opening of the regulatory miniseries, with an episode about the composability of Stablecoins. how are they different from electronic money issued by electronic money institutions as we know them? And how will Stablecoins be treated under MICA? Consequently, what are the potential negative effects which may arise due to the restrictive nature of some of the provisions of the MICA regulation?

