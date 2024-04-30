Malta:
How Does The Composibility Of Stablecoins Differ From EMTs?
30 April 2024
MK FINTECH PARTNERS LTD
MK CRYPTO DIARIES: STABLECOINS
In today'sepisode, DrJustine Scerri Herrerasat down with Aleksi
Grym to discuss Stablecoins.
Mr Grymis Head of Fintech and
Principal Adviser at the Bank of Finland.
This discussion marks the opening of the regulatory miniseries,
with an episode about the composability of Stablecoins. how are
they different from electronic money issued by electronic money
institutions as we know them? And how will Stablecoins be treated
under MICA? Consequently, what are the potential negative effects
which may arise due to the restrictive nature of some of the
provisions of the MICA regulation?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
