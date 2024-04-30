ARTICLE

MK CRYPTO DIARIES: FATF TRAVEL RULE & TRANSFER OF FUNDS REGULATION

Transfer of Funds Regulation & the FATF travel rule – what are they? In this week'sepisode, Dr Justine Scerri Herrerasat down with Mr Adam Vaziri.Mr Vaziri is the Co-Founder and CEO of Blockpass:an AML/KYC tool for DeFi & Crypto. He is a highly qualified and experienced lawyer, specialising in financial technology, decentralisation, and compliance. In fact, these disciplines led Mr Vaziri to kickstart Blockpass.

In this episode, Dr Scerri Herrera and Mr Vaziri dive into AML in the Crypto space and the Transfer of Funds Regulation. What is the FATF Travel Rule? How does this affect the industry? In addition, the speakers shed some light on DeFi Compliance and the tools that are currently available in the market to carry out these procedures.

