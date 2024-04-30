Malta:
FATF Travel Rule And Transfer Of Funds Regulation (Podcast)
30 April 2024
MK FINTECH PARTNERS LTD
MK CRYPTO DIARIES: FATF TRAVEL RULE & TRANSFER OF FUNDS
REGULATION
Transfer of Funds Regulation & the FATF travel rule –
what are they? In this week'sepisode, Dr
Justine Scerri Herrerasat down with Mr Adam Vaziri.Mr Vaziri is the Co-Founder and CEO
of Blockpass:an AML/KYC tool for DeFi & Crypto. He is a
highly qualified and experienced lawyer, specialising in financial
technology, decentralisation, and compliance. In fact, these
disciplines led Mr Vaziri to kickstart Blockpass.
In this episode, Dr Scerri Herrera and Mr Vaziri dive into AML
in the Crypto space and the Transfer of Funds Regulation. What is
the FATF Travel Rule? How does this affect the industry? In
addition, the speakers shed some light on DeFi Compliance and the
tools that are currently available in the market to carry out these
procedures.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
