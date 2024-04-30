MK CRYPTO DIARIES: EU DATA ACT

In thisepisode, DrJustine Scerri Herreraheld a fascinating discussion withAv. Matteo Alessandro, Associate at MK Fintech Partners Malta Ltd., about the EU Data Act.

The Data Act proposal that was passed back in March 2023. However, many within the Web 3.0 community have raised concerns over this proposal, most notably the kill switch on Smart Contracts.

What is the EU Data Act proposal on Smart Contracts all about? Will there be any compromisation of decentralisation and security? And are these fears legitimate.

