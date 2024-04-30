European Union:
EU Data Act: How Dangerous Is The EU Smart Contracts Kill Switch? (Podcast)
30 April 2024
MK FINTECH PARTNERS LTD
MK CRYPTO DIARIES: EU DATA ACT
In thisepisode, DrJustine Scerri Herreraheld a fascinating
discussion withAv. Matteo Alessandro, Associate at MK Fintech
Partners Malta Ltd., about the EU Data Act.
The Data Act proposal that was passed back in March 2023.
However, many within the Web 3.0 community have raised concerns
over this proposal, most notably the kill switch on Smart
Contracts.
What is the EU Data Act proposal on Smart Contracts all about?
Will there be any compromisation of decentralisation and security?
And are these fears legitimate.
