Malta:
What Is Going On With U.S. Crypto Regulation? (Podcast)
01 May 2024
MK FINTECH PARTNERS LTD
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
MK CRYPTO DIARIES: CRYPTO REGULATION
Dr Justine Scerri Herrera discusses the US
government's progress on crypto regulation in this episode.
Together with Andrew Hemingway
, Dr Scerri Herrera explores
the approaches taken in the US crypto regulatory landscape. Mr
Hemingway is Policy Communications Lead at Ava Labs
.
There are many questions at hand. Firstly, are market operators
taking this seriously? Secondly, will there be any legislative
initiatives at hand? Furthermore, what does the future hold for
crypto stakeholders? Find out some possible answers to these
questions and more, in this episode of MK Crypto Diaries!
Originally published 01 June 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Malta
Virtual Asset Services Provider Legislation
Conyers
The Cayman Islands' position as a hub for the establishment of FinTech structures has been enhanced by the introduction in 2021 of the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act (VASP Act) as amended.
Crypto Regulation In Offshore Jurisdictions
MK FINTECH PARTNERS LTD
In this article, Max Frilot outlines crypto regulation in offshore jurisdictions. Specifically, in the Seychelles, the British Virgin Islands (BVI), and the Cayman Islands.
Cogs Start Turning On MiCAR Implementation
MK FINTECH PARTNERS LTD
In 2024, MiCA starts becoming enforceable across the EU, establishing it as a first mover in crypto legislation. The move has even garnered praise from the likes of Coinbase, in an industry that has often been wary of government intervention.