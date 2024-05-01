self

MK CRYPTO DIARIES: DIGITAL EURO REGULATION

Dr Justine Scerri Herrera discusses the Digital Euro Regulation together with the latest developments in CBDC in this episode.

Together with María Sáenz de Buruaga Azcargorta, Senior Strategy Consultant at Monitor Deloitte and research fellow at the Digital Euro Association, the discussion was on the EU Digital Euro Project and the key design elements being discussed by the EU Commission. Furthermore, what is the point of this Digital Euro Project? And why was the proposal date of the bill moved? Find out some possible answers to these questions and more, in this episode of MK Crypto Diaries!

Originally published 03 July 2023

