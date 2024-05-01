European Union:
What Is Going On In The CBDC Landscape? What Is In The Leaked EU Digital Euro Regulation? (Podcast)
01 May 2024
MK FINTECH PARTNERS LTD
MK CRYPTO DIARIES: DIGITAL EURO REGULATION
Dr Justine Scerri Herrera discusses the Digital
Euro Regulation together with the latest developments in CBDC in
this episode.
Together with María Sáenz de Buruaga
Azcargorta, Senior Strategy Consultant at Monitor Deloitte and
research fellow at the Digital Euro Association, the discussion was
on the EU Digital Euro Project and the key design elements being
discussed by the EU Commission. Furthermore, what is the point of
this Digital Euro Project? And why was the proposal date of the
bill moved? Find out some possible answers to these questions and
more, in this episode of MK Crypto Diaries!
