Malta:
What Is The DLT Pilot Regime? (Podcast)
01 May 2024
MK FINTECH PARTNERS LTD
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
MK CRYPTO DIARIES: DLT PILOT REGIME
Today's episode centres around the DLT Pilot Regime. Dr
Justine Scerri Herrera spoke with Dr Kelly Fenech – Senior Associate at MK
Fintech Partners Ltd. Dr Fenech has an extensive background in
financial services, distributed ledger technology, FinTech,
Public/Private offerings, and focuses his work on investment, VFA
and payment services, anti-money laundering, and financial
instruments.
Throughout the episode, Dr Scerri Herrera and Dr Fenech shed
light on the DLT Pilot Regime, providing and in-depth breakdown of
its technical details.
Originally published 21 July 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Malta
Virtual Asset Services Provider Legislation
Conyers
The Cayman Islands' position as a hub for the establishment of FinTech structures has been enhanced by the introduction in 2021 of the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act (VASP Act) as amended.
Crypto Regulation In Offshore Jurisdictions
MK FINTECH PARTNERS LTD
In this article, Max Frilot outlines crypto regulation in offshore jurisdictions. Specifically, in the Seychelles, the British Virgin Islands (BVI), and the Cayman Islands.
Cogs Start Turning On MiCAR Implementation
MK FINTECH PARTNERS LTD
In 2024, MiCA starts becoming enforceable across the EU, establishing it as a first mover in crypto legislation. The move has even garnered praise from the likes of Coinbase, in an industry that has often been wary of government intervention.