ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Japan

Five words to manage cybersecurity risk KordaMentha Five words – identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover – have become taglines in the world of cyber risk management.

Meity Advisory Kickstarts A New Regime For AI In India Khaitan & Co LLP The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) reportedly issued an advisory on 1 March 2024 (Advisory) to "intermediaries" and "platforms" hosting artificial Intelligence (AI)...

Navigating AI Regulation In India: Unpacking The MEITY Advisory On AI In A Global Context Economic Laws Practice On March 1, 2024, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ("MeitY") issued an Advisory ("the Advisory") for intermediaries and platforms involved in the business of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Technology.

Deciphering Deepfakes: Navigating The Legal Implications Of Digital Deception Khurana and Khurana ‘Deepfake' is a term derived from the combination of "deep learning" and "fake." It refers to synthetic media created using deep learning techniques, involving the production of digital counterfeits.

India's IT Ministry Issues 'Advisory' On AI Products BTG Advaya After stating multiple times that it will not regulate AI, the Indian Government last week released an ‘advisory' on the deployment of AI products.