With the rules in EU Regulation 1114/2023 on markets in crypto-assets (MiCA) becoming applicable by the end of 2024, staying compliant is crucial for businesses operating within the European Union/the European Economic Area (EEA). To assist crypto-industry participants in understanding their regulatory obligations under MiCA, Harneys proudly presents its new MiCA Assessment Tool.

What is MiCA, and why does it matter?

MiCA introduces a first of its kind, comprehensive regulatory framework to govern the issuance, trading, and provision of services related to crypto-assets within the EU and EEA. The framework includes licensing requirements for Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs), sets standards for issuers of E-Money Tokens and Asset-Referenced Tokens (stablecoins), and establishes rules for offering crypto-assets to the public and admitting them to trading.

Why use the Harneys MiCA Assessment Tool?

Our free MiCA Assessment Tool is tailored to help businesses in the crypto industry determine whether they fall under the regulatory purview of MiCA. By answering a series of key questions within the tool, participants can obtain a preliminary assessment of whether they may be subject to regulatory obligations under MiCA.

How does it work?

The Harneys MiCA Assessment Tool guides users through a step-by-step process, covering essential aspects relevant to MiCA compliance. By providing detailed responses to the tool's inquiries, participants can receive an initial assessment result, indicating whether they may be subject to MiCA requirements.

What happens after the assessment?

Once users have completed the assessment, they have the option to forward their results to Harneys' team of legal experts. Our experienced professionals can offer personalised guidance and assistance in understanding the implications of MiCA for their business. Whether it involves deciphering legal obligations or obtaining a licence, our team is keen to provide tailored solutions to meet your needs.

Take the first step towards MiCA compliance by trying out the Harneys MiCA Assessment Tool here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.