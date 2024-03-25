BACKGROUND

Artificial Intelligence (AI), a blend of computer science, machine learning, and big data, is increasingly being adopted in various industries, especially in financial technology (Fintech). This shift towards AI-driven processes aims to enhance business efficiency and transaction speed. However, it also introduces unprecedented risks, necessitating a behavioural framework or code of conduct to optimise AI usage and mitigate risks.

On 24 November 2023 at the Fifth Indonesia Fintech Summit & Expo 2023, Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan or OJK), in partnership with several other organisations,2 launched its code-of-ethics guidelines (Guidelines) to work towards responsible and trustworthy artificial intelligence within the Fintech sector.3 This framework aligns with global standards adopted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) AI Principle4 and the

KEY PRINCIPLES

The fundamental principles for the use of Responsible and Trustworthy AI in Fintech include:

Alignment with Pancasila:7 Ensuring AI development and usage align with national interests and ethical responsibilities based on Pancasila values.8 Beneficial: AI applications should add value to business operations, enhance consumer welfare, improve decision-making abilities, reduce inequality, increase financial inclusion, and support sustainable economic growth.9 Fair and Accountable: AI applications must be fair and non-discriminatory, protect consumer privacy, and prevent harm. There should be a risk mitigation framework to ensure relevant and proportional contributions of AI applications.10 Transparent and Explicable: Fintech companies must have control over AI processing and be able to explain it to consumers, from input to output, including risk and mitigation strategies.11 Robustness and Security: AI applications should be robust, secure against cyber-attacks, and developed by competent or certified experts in AI. Continuous testing and validation are required for technical processing and security aspects.12

IMPLICATION

These guidelines require Fintech companies to adopt ethical, fair, transparent, accountable, robust, and secure AI practices. This involves regular updates, testing, and validation of AI models and algorithms, ensuring data integrity and privacy, and maintaining scalability and human involvement in decision-making processes.

CONSIDER

Fintech firms should consider the following:

Ethical principles and justice in AI usage

Fintech firms must ensure that their AI systems adhere to ethical standards and principles of justice. This means designing and operating AI in a way that respects human rights, promotes fairness, and avoids biases. Continuous learning and improvement of AI algorithms

Fintech companies must implement processes for regular assessment and enhancement of their AI algorithms. This refinement helps adapt to changing market dynamics, evolving regulatory landscapes, and emerging technological advancements. Data privacy and processing are in line with regulations

Fintech firms must manage and process data responsibly, ensuring the privacy and security of customer information. This includes adhering to relevant laws and guidelines related to data collection, storage, usage, and sharing. Companies must also be transparent about their data processing activities. User satisfaction and experience

The design and implementation of AI systems should focus on enhancing user experience and satisfaction. Disclosure of AI activities and legal accountability mechanisms.

Fintech companies should openly disclose how their AI systems function, the kind of data they use, and the decision-making criteria. Furthermore, there should be precise legal accountability mechanisms for decisions made by AI systems, including protocols for addressing errors or biases in AI outputs and handling customer grievances related to AI decisions.

CONCLUSION

Adopting these guidelines is crucial for responsible and trustworthy AI implementation in the Fintech industry. It ensures the ethical use of AI, protecting consumer interests and promoting sustainable growth while mitigating potential risks associated with AI technologies. Compliance with these principles will foster trust and reliability in AI-driven financial services.

Originally published December 12, 2023

