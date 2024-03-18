Introducing TalentBet, a specialized recruitment firm focusing on igaming and fintech industries, founded in February 2023. Leading this dynamic organization is Sennette Lam, an accomplished and vibrant figure in the business realm, currently holding the position of CEO at TalentBet.

For those who don't know your company, can you provide some background?

TalentBet is an igaming and fintech recruitment specialist which was established in February 2023. With an office in Malta, the agency has seven experienced igaming and fintech recruiters across different nationalities with different networks.

Can you share a little-known fact about your company?

"We are the Experts – At the core of our identity is a genuine pride in our ability to truly comprehend the industries we recruit for. This commitment is underscored by our deliberate choice to exclusively bring on board individuals who possess a robust understanding, knowledge, and hands-on experience in Fintech or iGaming Recruitment. Our team's expertise ensures that we navigate the complexities of these industries with precision, offering unparalleled insights and value to both our clients and candidates."

What are you currently working on and what are your company's plans and strategic priorities for the coming years?

In the past year, our growth has exceeded our wildest expectations, resulting in a consistent influx of clients, roles, and candidates. Buoyed by this success, we are now determined to elevate our services to unprecedented levels. To achieve this, we are actively fortifying our IT team with a cadre of expert recruiters. Additionally, we are strategically expanding our reach with targeted recruitment efforts in the USA and Cyprus, aiming to extend our influence and provide unparalleled services in these key markets."

Are there any projects/achievements of your company that you are exceptionally proud of?

"Embarking on this journey, one of our primary concerns was the competitive landscape, fearing that we might face challenges in attracting clients away from numerous established competitors. However, this apprehension proved unfounded, largely attributable to the stellar reputation our team had cultivated before the inception of TalentBet. We started with a robust foundation and have since exceeded our initial growth projections. The success of TalentBet can be attributed to the passion of our dedicated team of experts who genuinely love what they do, and this passion is unmistakably reflected in the exceptional service we provide."

What in your opinion makes Malta an effective jurisdiction to set up a business?

"As our primary focus initially centered around iGaming and Fintech, establishing our main office in Malta made perfect sense. However, as these industries expand and remote work gains widespread acceptance, it is crucial for us to evolve accordingly. Consequently, we are actively exploring the prospect of opening new offices beyond Malta, strategically positioning ourselves to enhance our global presence and seamlessly align with the evolving dynamics of our industry."

What kind of people/companies in the financial services community would you want to connect with?

"We currently have a diverse range of open positions that span across both Fintech and iGaming, including roles in Finance, Legal, IT, Compliance, and more. Our pursuit is to identify individuals who seamlessly fit into these multifaceted roles. Beyond our commitment to finding the right candidates, we also collaborate with Fintech clients and those in the Banking sector. Given our extensive array of roles and a pool of qualified candidates, we stand as a compelling choice for organizations seeking an internal recruitment partner that can provide tailored solutions across various domains."

Bio

Sennette Lam, is a dynamic and accomplished professional in the business world, currently serving as the CEO of a thriving company. With a rich background in iGaming and a decade-long tenure in the Recruitment industry, Sennette has honed a unique skill set that blends strategic leadership with a deep understanding of talent acquisition. As the driving force behind the company's success, Sennette brings a wealth of experience and a keen business acumen to the executive suite.

