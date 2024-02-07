ARTICLE

Moty Arcuschin is the CEO and co-founder of Sensepass, an Israeli fintech startup that allows retailers to accept payments in forms that are currently not available in most stores.

Avraham sat down with Moty in the offices of Sensepass in Tel Aviv to discuss the problem that Sensepass solves, getting funded, building a team, tips for startup founders and much more.

