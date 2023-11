self

The use of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is increasingly being embraced by the finance industry. In this new episode, our experts Marc Mouton and Enric Comabasosa discuss the use of DLT for digital assets and give an overview of Luxembourg's blockchain laws and how they are being used in practice.

