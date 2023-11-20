This webinar delves into the fascinating world of fintech arbitration disputes, discussing the unique challenges and opportunities that arise in this rapidly evolving field.

The Caribbean and Silicon Valley Perspectives webinar with special guest speakers features Mark Forte, Managing Partner and Head of the Litigation & Restructuring practice in Conyers' BVI office; Tara Frater, Principal and Founder of FT Legal, and Gary L. Benton, U.S. and International Arbitrator at Gary Benton Arbitration. Sarah Reynolds, FCIArb, Managing Partner at Goldman Ismail Thomaselli Brennan, and Shan Greer, CEO of the BVI International Arbitration Centre, served as moderators for the esteemed panel.

This webinar was hosted by the BVI International Arbitration Centre, in partnership with the Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center.

Fintech Arbitration Disputes webinar

