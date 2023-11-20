The Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius has launched on the 13 November 2023 its Fintech and Innovation webpage.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius has launched on the 13 November 2023 its Fintech and Innovation webpage which page assists stakeholders to:

stay abreast of the new product offerings and emerging trends in the fintech ecosystem; gain clarity on the facilities and services offered within the innovative regulatory space through the FSC's Innovation Office and the newly released Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines; directly access a compendium of all fintech-related regulatory frameworks; and, explore an array of networking forums and educational materials designed to enhance understanding of fintech and innovation concepts.

The FSC's new Fintech and Innovation webpage can be accessed here:

Fintech and Innovation – Financial Services Commission – Mauritius

In that same spirit, the FSC has also on the 6 November 2023 reviewed its Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines so as to:

Highlight the main principles of the regulatory sandbox regime;

Provide guidance to prospective applicants on the application process for a regulatory sandbox authorisation; and

Set out the minimum ongoing obligations of any sandbox entity.

The following chart issued by the FSC sets out the lifecycle of the regulatory sandbox regime:

The regulatory sandbox guidelines can be accessed here: regulatory-sandbox-guidelines.pdf (fscmauritius.org) The new webpage and review of the regulatory sandbox guidelines foster the FSC's determination to continue developing the Fintech industry in Mauritius and providing new related services in that respect, including educating the stakeholders on this constantly evolving sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.