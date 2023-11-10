Continuing our Tech Deals series (Tech Deals Vol. 1, Vol. 2, Vol. 3, Vol. 4, Vol. 5, Vol. 6, and Vol. 7), we present the latest tech deals completed between 1 May and 31 August 2023, along with our commentary on the same.
In this Indonesia Tech Deals Vol. 8 edition, we highlight the promising investments in e-commerce and the emerging electric vehicle (EV) market, especially in the two-wheeled EV segment. While the continuing "funding winter" has been influenced by corporate efficiency measures, we are optimistic that it may ease, as the macroeconomic crisis reaches its peak in the last quarter of 2023. This suggests that investments in tech sectors will remain active in the coming years.
I. Start Up and Tech Investment Deals in the period between 1 May and 31 August 2023
Please refer to the table below on the list of Tech Deals completed during the period from 1 May to 31 August 2023:
|No
|Company Name
|Sector
|Stage
|Investor(s)
|Funding Date
|1
|Coldspace
|Supply chain solution
|Seed
|ITS, Intudo Ventures, MKA, PT Adi Sarana Armada Tbk (ASSA, ASSA Rent), Triputra Group
|3-May
|2
|Kecilin
|Software-as-a-service (Saas) / Enterprise solution
|Pre-series A
|Arkana Ventures, Mandiri Capital Indonesia (MCI), Provident Growth Fund
|3-May
|3
|Praktis (Pts.sc)
|Supply chain solution
|Series A
|East Ventures, SMDV, Triputra Group
|4-May
|4
|Mimin
|E-commerce enabler
|Seed
|Otto Digital
|5-May
|5
|UENA
|Food and beverage
|Bridge
|East Ventures, Trihill Capital
|8-May
|6
|AYO Indonesia
|Sports application
|Seed
|Alpha Momentum
|15-May
|7
|Looyal
|Software-as-a-service (Saas) / Enterprise solution
|Bridge
|AsiaPay Capital
|16-May
|8
|Quipster
|Equipment and material marketplace
|Pre-series A
|Chailease Holding
|17-May
|10
|eFishery
|Agritech – Aquaculture
|Series D
|42XFund, Northstar Group, SoftBank Vision Fund
|24-May
|11
|Skorlife
|Fintech
|Seed
|AC Ventures, Hummingbird Ventures, QED Investors, Saison Capital
|24-May
|12
|Jumpstart Coffee Indonesia
|Food and beverage
|Series B
|Cool Japan Fund, Living Lab Ventures
|25-May
|13
|Evermos
|E-commerce enabler
|Series C
|Endeavor Catalyst, IFC Emerging Asia Fund, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Jungle Ventures, SWC Global, Shunwei Capital, Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (TMI), UOB Venture Management, Uni-President Asset Holdings
|25-May
|14
|Grow Commerce (Berrybenka)
|E-commerce
|Debt
|Null
|26-May
|15
|Ringkas
|Fintech
|Seed
|500 Global, Crestone Venture 16Capital, East Ventures, Hustle Fund, Orvel Ventures, Teja Ventures
|31-May
|16
|SIRCLO
|E-commerce enabler
|Series C
|Vertex Ventures SEA & India
|13-Jun
|17
|Finfra
|Fintech
|Early Stage
|Fintech Nation, DS/X Ventures, Seedstars International Ventures, Cento Ventures (Digital Media Partners (DMP)), Hustle Fund, FirstPick, BADideas Fund
|14-Jun
|18
|Amartha
|Fintech
|Strategic Investment
|Community Investment Management (CIM)
|15-Jun
|19
|Ekrut
|HR tech – job seeking marketplace
|M&A
|GetLinks
|16-Jun
|20
|Claude
|E-commerce
|Seed
|Prima Fund I, CyberAgent Capital (CyberAgent Ventures)
|16-Jun
|21
|Slice Group
|Influencer marketing
|Seed
|Arise, Intudo Ventures
|21-Jun
|22
|TransTRACK
|Hardware / Internet of Things
|Pre-series A
|Damson Capital, NP Consulting, Ortus Star, Goldbell Group, YCAB Ventures, Cocoon Capital
|23-Jun
|23
|Baskit
|E-commerce enabler
|Seed
|DS/X Ventures, Forge Ventures, Orvel Ventures, Betatron Venture Group, Investible, 1982 Ventures
|27-Jun
|24
|eFishery
|Agritech - Aquaculture
|Series D
|ADQ
|28-Jun
|25
|eFishery
|Agritech - Aquaculture
|Series D
|500 Southeast Asia, Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan)
|3-Jul
|26
|Diary Bunda
|Healthtech
|M&A
|Alodokter
|5-Jul
|27
|Eratani
|Agritech
|Seed
|SBI Ven Capital, Orvel Ventures, Ascend Angels, Genting Ventures
|10-Jul
|28
|KarirLab
|HR tech – job seeking marketplace
|Bridge
|Alpha JWC Ventures, M Ventures
|11-Jul
|29
|Orderfaz
|E-commerce enabler
|Bridge
|1982 Ventures
|13-Jul
|30
|Jagofon
|E-commerce
|Seed
|Null
|15-Jul
|31
|Finture (Yup)
|Fintech
|Bridge
|SWC Global, XVC, Antao Capital, Tortola Capital, MindWorks Ventures
|17-Jul
|32
|Maka Motors
|EV manufacturing
|Seed
|Kinesys Group, Shinhan Venture Investment, Northstar Group, BEENEXT, AC Ventures, East Ventures, Peak XV Partners, AlfaCorp, SV Investment, Skystar Capital, M Venture Partners (MVP), Openspace Ventures (NSI Ventures), Provident
|20-Jul
|33
|Segari
|E-commerce
|Series B
|Null
|24-Jul
|34
|eFishery
|Agritech - Aquaculture
|Debt
|The Norinchukin Bank
|28-Jul
|35
|Halodoc ID
|Healthtech
|Series D
|Astra Digital
|28-Jul
|36
|Beleaf Farms
|Agritech
|Series A
|Openspace Ventures (NSI Ventures), Alpha JWC Ventures
|1-Aug
|37
|Genexyz
|Influencer marketing
|Seed
|Massive Music, East Ventures, Trinity Optima, Future Creative Network, Emtek Group, MDI Ventures
|2-Aug
|38
|Boostr.id
|E-commerce enabler
|M&A
|Komerce
|3-Aug
|39
|Rekosistem
|ESG
|Series A
|Skystar Capital, East Ventures, Saratoga
|3-Aug
|40
|BintanGO
|Influencer marketing
|Seed
|Transcend Capital Partners, eWTP Capital, Contents Technologies, Investible
|7-Aug
|41
|GORO
|Fintech
|Bridge
|Iterative, StashAway, XA Network
|9-Aug
|42
|Saweria
|Influencer marketing
|M&A
|IDN Media
|10-Augu
|43
|Baskit
|E-commerce enabler / Supply chain solution
|Seed
|Korea Investment Partners (KIP)
|10-Aug
|44
|OLX Indonesia
|E-commerce
|M&A
|ASTRA Group (The Arab Supply Trading Company)
|11-Aug
|45
|VKTR
|EV trading and manufacturing
|Debt
|PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA)
|14-Aug
|46
|PasarMIKRO
|Social enterprise
|Pre-series A
|Ceniarth, DEG
|15-Aug
|47
|Ilectra Motor Group (IMG) (ALVA)
|EV trading and manufacturing
|Series B
|Foxconn Co-GP Fund, Horizons Ventures, Brama One Ventures (BOV), Indika Energy
|21-Aug
|48
|PrimaKu
|Healthtech
|Pre-series A
|Northstar Group, BIG Ventures, AppWorks, BRI Ventures
|24-Aug
|49
|Charged Asia
|EV trading and manufacturing
|Debt
|Geo Energy
|28-Aug
II. NLP Commentary on the Recent Tech Deals and Growing Enthusiasm in the Green Tech Market
Continuing the trend of the first quarter, e-commerce is still attractive despite of the current recent ban on TikTok Shop. Sirclo, a prominent e-commerce enabler in Indonesia, notably secured USD 10.5 million in series C funding from Vertex Ventures SEA. This funding will be strategically utilized to enhance their infrastructure technology across their key services, such as Sirclo Store, Swift, Sirclo Commerce, and ICUBE, thereby accelerate the digitization of retail businesses in Indonesia. It is also important to note that there has been a major development in the regulatory aspect of e-commerce business in Indonesia, namely the issuance of Ministry of Trade Regulation No. 31 of 2023 on Business Licensing, Advertisement, Development, and Supervision of Business Actors in Electronic Systems Trading ("MoTR 31/2023"), replacing the previous MoTR 50/2020. The newly issued regulation prohibits social media platforms from facilitating payments and applying various foreign merchant compliance standards. There are also newly established licensing standards that foreign e-commerce operators have to comply with, such as the requirement to obtain an e-commerce license if their platforms have met certain thresholds of users from Indonesia.
Additionally, we also note a significant interest in the green tech market, particularly in the two-wheeled electric vehicle ("EV") sector. As highlighted in our previous article on "Electric Vehicles (EV) Regulations in Indonesia: A General Overview," the potential EV market is aligned with government initiatives, through the enactment of President Regulation No. 55 of 2019 on the Acceleration of the BEV Program for Road Transportation ("PR 55/2019"). PR 55/2019 has the key provisions to ensure that the growth of EV aligns with the requirements, such as the relevant business licensing, local manufacture, minimum local content (Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri or "TKDN"), import procedures, and fiscal and non-fiscal incentives. Consequently, the increasing interest in the green tech market, combined with the government's support through enactment of various new regulations would sustain a continued growth of EV business in Indonesia.
Despite these positive trends in e-commerce and green tech market, we note that the general volume of investment in the second quarter of the year declined compared to that of the first quarter. This is due to the ongoing macroeconomic challenges leading investors to a more conservative approach, a trend that has persisted since last year.
