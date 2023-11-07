self

How does the MiCA regulation offer better investor protection? In a previous episode of our Arendt Tech News Series we have analysed the authorization requirements applying to Crypto-Asset Service Providers. In this new episode, our experts Marc Mouton and Francisco Torrens discuss rules of conduct, another important tool for achieving better investor protection.

