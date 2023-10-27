In our EMEA regulatory insights series colleagues from our EMEA offices provide an update on the key regulatory issues they are seeing in their local market. In this second episode Matthew Shanahan and Hasanali Pirbhai from our Dubai office discuss what they are seeing in the UAE market touching on enforcement, anti-money laundering, ESG, funds promotion, cryptoassets, and senior manager reporting.

