United Arab Emirates:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus: EMEA Regulatory Insights Series (Podcast)
27 October 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
In our EMEA regulatory insights series colleagues from our EMEA
offices provide an update on the key regulatory issues they are
seeing in their local market. In this second episode Matthew
Shanahan and Hasanali Pirbhai from our Dubai office discuss what
they are seeing in the UAE market touching on enforcement,
anti-money laundering, ESG, funds promotion, cryptoassets, and
senior manager reporting.
Spotify/ Apple
