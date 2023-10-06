MiCA: The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation entered into force on June 29, 2023, creating a harmonised playing field for service providers and robust protection measures for service users. Our experts Marc Mouton and Samantha Marx discuss about the authorisation requirements to become a Crypto-Asset Service Provider within the framework of this new regulation

