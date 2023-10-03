ARTICLE

Episode Background

Bermuda Shorts – Tech Talks S01 E14

In our latest episode, Partner Jerome Wilson speaks to Associates Carl Meyer and Karim Creary who delve into recent legislation changes, including changes to the Companies Act 1981, and the issuance of an exemption order in relation to the Digital Asset Business Act (DABA) 2018. These are all welcome changes that speak to Government's commitment to listen to industry and further refine DABA in order to provide practical and efficient enhancements for the fintech sector in Bermuda – while also ensuring regulatory requirements are met.

The trio then go on to look at what's on the digital horizon including the upcoming Bermuda Tech Summit taking place 9-10 October, and the number of entities obtaining a licence in Bermuda.

