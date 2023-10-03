Bermuda:
Podcast: Legislation Updates & What's On The Horizon
Episode Background
Bermuda Shorts – Tech Talks S01 E14
In our latest episode, Partner
Jerome Wilson speaks to Associates
Carl Meyer and
Karim Creary who delve into recent legislation changes,
including changes to the Companies Act 1981, and the issuance of an
exemption order in relation to the Digital Asset Business Act
(DABA) 2018. These are all welcome changes that speak to
Government's commitment to listen to industry and further
refine DABA in order to provide practical and efficient
enhancements for the fintech sector in Bermuda – while also
ensuring regulatory requirements are met.
The trio then go on to look at what's on the digital horizon
including the upcoming Bermuda Tech Summit taking place 9-10
October, and the number of entities obtaining a licence in
Bermuda.
