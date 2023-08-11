Cryptocurrencies have transformed finance, created investor opportunities, and disrupted traditional institutions. Malta has been known as "The Blockchain Island" for many years, because the state stands out as a cryptocurrency hub, pioneering a favourable legal framework for blockchain and digital assets.

James Debono and Mark Caruana Scicluna, from our fintech team, discuss this topic in detail in an article entitled 'Malta: A state-of-the-art regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies'. This was featured in the latest quarterly publication of AML & FINTECH (rivista 02?2023). The article better explains Malta's legal framework, including the Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) Act for regulating digital assets and the EU's Regulation on Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) for harmonised regulation.

In July, James had the opportunity to discuss the aforementioned subjects over an online crypto round table with Eugenio Benetazzo and Simone Meneghini.

Read the article here and watch a recording of the online crypto round table there.