The Securities Commission of The Bahamas today invites FinTech and Web3 builders to Nassau for the inaugural D3 Bahamas Festival – 10-12 October

Nassau, The Bahamas, 25 July 2023 – Today, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, in collaboration with the Government of The Bahamas and Finoverse, announced the relaunch of the inaugural D3 Bahamas FinTech Festival (D3). This event, set to take place from 10-12 October at the Atlantis Conference Center, aims to spotlight The Bahamas as a nexus of innovation in the realms of digital assets, decentralization, and blockchain technology.

"The Bahamas is committed to leading the FinTech and Web3 industries as we facilitate innovation and cross-border development," said Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, K.C. "D3 Bahamas is ready to make a transformative impact for entrepreneurial Bahamians and international FinTech leaders as we collaborate on progressive policies that protect the public and support the continued growth of this industry. The Bahamas is open and ready for business."

D3 rests at the intersection of decentralization, digitalization, and disruption of the status quo, focusing on the advancement of digital assets, decentralized and blockchain technology, showcasing The Bahamas as a hub for technological innovation. D3 invites over 800 builders, international regulators, investors, founders, and thought leaders to gather where imagination meets reality. Topics of discussion will include – the pillars of regulation, the building blocks of FinTech, and the steps to a successful digital economy. Coming together in The Bahamas, will provide the international community a platform to progress the regulatory, technological, and financial questions faced today.

"The Bahamas welcomes FinTech and Web3 leaders to Nassau for three days of discourse and networking through presentations, panels and workshops. We are excited to present a FinTech event that not only embraces technological innovation but one that will serve as a driver for the development of inclusive and effective regulation. D3 Bahamas brings FinTech and Web3 creators and builders, enthusiasts, and regulators together to better understand the needs of this burgeoning community," said Christina Rolle, Executive Director of the Securities Commission of The Bahamas."

Projects are encouraged to apply to D3's Startup Program. The Startup Program fosters the Web3 community by introducing startups to crucial growth connections. If accepted, projects will be introduced to global and regional venture capitalists, regulators, policymakers, and Finoverse communities around the world.

Anthony Sar, Co-founder and CEO of Finoverse concluded, "At Finoverse, we've connected FinTech and Web3 creators across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and now, we're uniting our communities with the West. Our team is excited to join the Nassau community and host an unforgettable weekend as we welcome the next generation of FinTech and Web3 innovation to The Bahamas."

For more information about D3, speakers, tickets, awards, exhibiting, sponsoring, or hosting a community event, please visit the official website, https://www.d3bahamas.com/.

###

About The Securities Commission of The Bahamas

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (the Commission) is a statutory body established in 1995 pursuant to the Securities Board Act, 1995. The Commission's mandate is defined in the Securities Industry Act, 2011 (SIA, 2011). The Commission is responsible for the administration of the SIA, 2011 and the Investment Funds Act, 2019 (IFA), which provides for the supervision and regulation of the activities of investment funds, securities, and capital markets. The Commission is also responsible for administering the Financial and Corporate Service Providers Act, 2020 the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act, 2020, and the Carbon Credit Trading Act, 2022. To learn more visit https://www.scb.gov.bs/.

About Finoverse

Finoverse is at the center of the Web3 and FinTech industries with expertise in developing communities, building ecosystems, and helping grow businesses in Web3 and FinTech. Finoverse is the official organizer of the Hong Kong Fintech Week from 2016-2022 and the D3 Bahamas FinTech Festival 2023. The firm was founded in Hong Kong in 2015 as FINNOVASIA. To know more about Finoverse visit http://www.finoverse.com.

