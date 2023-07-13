self

Joseph F Borg, Partner WH Partners sits down with Camille Pepos, Deputy Head Malta Financial Services Authority Fintech Supervision for a discussion on crypto, EU MiCA regulation, its similarities with Malta's VFA framework, NFTs, payments and e-money institutions (EMIs).

During this AIBC BLOCK 101 episode, Camille delved into the competitive advantages that Malta licensed CASPs will have once MiCA becomes applicable.

