Banking & Fintech newsletter – issue 39 is now available
In this issue:
News bulletin
- Three new banking rules published by MFSA
- Crowdfunding service providers bill published
- MFSA clarifies non-performing loans ratio calculation
- Administrative measures and penalties publication policy published by MFSA
- Public consultation on technical standards under Regulation 2022/2554 (DORA)
- Guide on qualifying holdings in credit institutions published by ECB
- New reporting requirements for payment service providers as of 1st January 2024
Insights
- Proposals for an improved European Banking Union framework
- Major and emerging ML/FT risks identified by the EBA in its report on payment institutions
Podcasts
- Ganado Meets Green Finance with Steve Ellul
