Banking & Fintech newsletter – issue 39 is now available

In this issue:

News bulletin

  • Three new banking rules published by MFSA
  • Crowdfunding service providers bill published
  • MFSA clarifies non-performing loans ratio calculation
  • Administrative measures and penalties publication policy published by MFSA
  • Public consultation on technical standards under Regulation 2022/2554 (DORA)
  • Guide on qualifying holdings in credit institutions published by ECB
  • New reporting requirements for payment service providers as of 1st January 2024

Insights

  • Proposals for an improved European Banking Union framework
  • Major and emerging ML/FT risks identified by the EBA in its report on payment institutions

Podcasts

  • Ganado Meets Green Finance with Steve Ellul

