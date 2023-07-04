The Digital Finance Package, which was originally adopted in September 2020, is finally coming to life this spring. The package aims to make the financial sector in the EU more competitive and give consumers access to innovative financial products while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. One key aspect of the Digital Finance Package is that it included proposals for a Regulation on Markets in Crypto-assets ( "MiCAR" ) and a pilot regime for market infrastructures based on distributed ledger technology ( "DLT Pilot Regime" ).

The DLT Pilot Regime entered into force last summer and became applicable on 23 March 2023. The vote to accept MiCAR, on the other hand, is due on 19 April at the European Parliament and, if approved, the regulation is expected to become applicable in 12 months for stablecoins and in 18 months for other parts of the regulation after the date of publication.

While MiCAR will apply to persons that are engaged in the issuance of crypto-assets or provide services related to crypto-assets in the EU, the DLT Pilot Regime is an optional legal framework market infrastructures may apply for to enable them to test distributed ledger technology ("DLT"). In this alert, we will further address these creative instruments and provide practical guidance to market parties on what steps they should take next.

The Regulation on Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCAR)

MiCAR, the first all-in-one crypto regulation in any jurisdiction, is largely based on existing EU financial services regulation, such as the Prospectus Regulation, the Market Abuse Regulation and the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive ("MiFID II"), which have been adapted to the specific features of services related to crypto-assets.

MiCAR will regulate the issuance of and trading in crypto-assets as well as the management of the underlying assets. As such, MiCAR will address crypto-assets that are not currently governed by existing regulations, including utility tokens and stablecoins, and establish a legal framework for crypto-asset service providers ("CASPs").

Investor protection measures are also introduced under MiCAR, such as the obligation for CASPs to provide sufficient information to investors and the right for investors to withdraw investments within a certain timeframe. MiCAR also introduces a number of transparency requirements and on-going obligations that must be met by CASPs.

What constitutes as a crypto-asset under MiCAR?

MiCAR will define crypto-assets as "a digital representation of value or rights which may be transferred and stored electronically, using DLT or similar technology". Accordingly, MiCAR will introduce three subcategories for crypto-assets:

e-money tokens ( "EMTs" ), meaning a token purporting to maintain a stable value by referring to the value of a fiat currency;

asset-referenced tokens ( "ARTs" ), meaning a token purporting to maintain a stable value by referring to the value of several fiat currencies, one or more commodities or crypto-assets, or a combination of these; and

other crypto-assets not covered by existing EU law, such as utility tokens, which are crypto-assets intended to provide digital access to a good or a service.

EMTs and ARTs are known as stablecoins, and a significant proportion of MiCAR will focus on regulating stablecoin issuers as stablecoins may cause significant risks to financial stability and monetary policy. For example, an EMT will automatically be deemed to be offered in the EU and therefore be subject to MiCAR rules when it references a union currency. Certain stablecoins may be classified as significant, in which case they are proposed to be supervised directly under the European Banking Authority.

What entities are considered crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) under MiCAR?

Any person whose business is the provision of one or more crypto-asset services to third parties on a professional basis will be considered a CASP under MiCAR. CASPs will be required to seek authorisation from the national competent authority ("NCA") of the Member State where they have their registered office.

Authorised CASPs may passport their authorisation and provide services on a cross-border basis in other Member States as well. It should be noted, however, that MiCAR does not include a separate third-country regime and, therefore, third-country service providers with no registered office in the EU will be able to provide crypto-asset services in the EU only based on reverse solicitation.

Under MiCAR, issuers of crypto-assets must be legal entities and publish a white paper with detailed information about the issuer, the crypto-asset, the offer terms, and the risks associated with the investment. The white paper will need to be filed with the relevant NCA, but it does not need to be pre-approved by it.

What kinds of crypto-assets are excluded from the scope of MiCAR?

The issuers of crypto-assets and CASPs must independently identify whether a crypto-asset is considered a financial instrument and, if it is, MiCAR does not apply. In addition to financial instruments, certain digital assets such as central bank digital currency and decentralised finance (due to its characteristics as a fully decentralised service without any intermediary) will be excluded from the scope as well.

Interestingly, non-fungible tokens (also known as NFTs, i.e. the unique digital identifiers used to certify ownership and the authenticity of digital assets) may be excluded from the scope unless they fall within the relevant crypto-asset categories, and they are basically therefore fungible with other crypto-assets and not unique.

How should your organisation prepare for the introduction of MiCAR?

In purely practical terms, all issuers of crypto-assets that do not qualify as financial instruments should be ready for when MiCAR becomes applicable, which will likely be in the near future. Consequently, if your organisation is an issuer of crypto-assets, you must ensure that your organisation is a valid legal entity and remember your obligation to publish a white paper when issuing crypto-assets.