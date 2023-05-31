The esteemed Ambassador of Switzerland to Mauritius, Dr. Nicolas Brühl, recently conducted a gracious farewell visit to Minister Mahen Kumar Seeruttun on May 23, 2023. The meeting served as a valuable platform to deliberate on strengthening bilateral relations and fostering enhanced collaboration in key areas of mutual interest.

Discussions between the Ambassador and Minister Seeruttun revolved around a diverse range of topics, including tourism, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), waste management, double tax avoidance (DTA), and the pursuit of a Free Trade Agreement. Delving deeper, both parties also explored the exciting potential of Mauritius in becoming a thriving hub for pharmaceutical and fintech enterprises. In this regard, they explored avenues for establishing a dedicated blockchain center for the African region, showcasing Mauritius' commitment to technological advancements.

To delve into the comprehensive details of this significant exchange, we invite you to read the full communiqué available HERE.

