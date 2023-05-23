Kazakhstan:
Проект Правил Определения Стоимости Цифровых Активов
23 May 2023
GRATA International
19 апреля 2023
года на
веб-сайте
«Открытые
НПА» был
опубликован
проект
Совместного
Приказа
«Об
утверждении
Правил
определения,
опубликования
стоимости
цифровых
активов и
перечня их
видов»
Совместный
Приказ был
разработан
Министерством
финансов
Республики
Казахстан
в целях
определения
стоимости
цифровых
активов
для целей
исчисления
налогооблагаемого
дохода
цифровых
майнинговых
пулов, бирж
цифровых
активов, а
также лиц,
осуществляющих
цифровой
майнинг.
В перечень
цифровых
активов, по
которым
будет
предоставляться
вышеуказанная
информация,
предлагается
включить: Bitcoin
(BTC), BitcoinCash (BCH), Dash (DASH), Dogecoin (Doge),
EthereumClassic (ETC), Horrizen (ZEN), Litecoin (LTC), Monero
(XMR), Litecoin (LTC), Siacoin (SC), Thronix (TRX) и Zcash
(ZEC).
Читать
дальше →
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
