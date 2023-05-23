19 апреля 2023 года на веб-сайте «Открытые НПА» был опубликован проект Совместного Приказа «Об утверждении Правил определения, опубликования стоимости цифровых активов и перечня их видов»

Совместный Приказ был разработан Министерством финансов Республики Казахстан в целях определения стоимости цифровых активов для целей исчисления налогооблагаемого дохода цифровых майнинговых пулов, бирж цифровых активов, а также лиц, осуществляющих цифровой майнинг.

В перечень цифровых активов, по которым будет предоставляться вышеуказанная информация, предлагается включить: Bitcoin (BTC), BitcoinCash (BCH), Dash (DASH), Dogecoin (Doge), EthereumClassic (ETC), Horrizen (ZEN), Litecoin (LTC), Monero (XMR), Litecoin (LTC), Siacoin (SC), Thronix (TRX) и Zcash (ZEC).

