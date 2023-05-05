On 20 April 2023, the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on markets in crypto-assets ("MiCAR") was adopted by the EU Parliament.

MiCAR enters into force on the twentieth day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union and applies 18 months after the date of its entry into force, save the provisions laid down in Title III on asset-referenced tokens and Title IV on electronic money tokens, which apply from the date of the entry into force of MiCAR.

This Regulation shall be binding in its entirety and directly applicable in all Member States.

