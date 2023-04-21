Banking & Fintech newsletter – issue 38 is now available
In this issue:
News bulletin
- Landmark judgement – administrative fines issued by FIAU deemed unconstitutional
- Study on Digital Transformation & FinTech Adoption: Within the Maltese Financial Services Sector published by MFSA
- Central Bank of Malta Directive no. 6 and 7 repealed & replaced with new Directive no. 6
- Directive on Issue of Covered Bonds and Covered Bond Public Supervision transposed into Maltese law
- ESA published draft joint Guidelines on System for Exchange of Information when Assessing Fitness and Propriety Requirements
- BR/09 on Measures Addressing Non-Performing Exposures and Forborne Exposures has been updated
Insights
- CJEU clarifies reduction of costs in early repayment of credit under Directive 2014/17EU
- EMIR 3.0: Strike three for regulating the European derivatives market?
To read the full article click here
