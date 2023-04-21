Banking & Fintech newsletter – issue 38 is now available

In this issue:

News bulletin

  • Landmark judgement – administrative fines issued by FIAU deemed unconstitutional
  • Study on Digital Transformation & FinTech Adoption: Within the Maltese Financial Services Sector published by MFSA
  • Central Bank of Malta Directive no. 6 and 7 repealed & replaced with new Directive no. 6
  • Directive on Issue of Covered Bonds and Covered Bond Public Supervision transposed into Maltese law
  • ESA published draft joint Guidelines on System for Exchange of Information when Assessing Fitness and Propriety Requirements
  • BR/09 on Measures Addressing Non-Performing Exposures and Forborne Exposures has been updated

Insights

  • CJEU clarifies reduction of costs in early repayment of credit under Directive 2014/17EU
  • EMIR 3.0: Strike three for regulating the European derivatives market?

