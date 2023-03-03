ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

FinXP, a leading international fintech headquartered in Malta, has won the Payments Innovation of the Year Award and the Best B2B Payment Platform of the Year Award at the inaugural Malta Fintech and Cryptocurrency Awards, held last Friday at the Hilton Hotel in St. Julian's.

Organised by Dynamic Events Ltd., the awards were divided into nine different categories aimed at recognizing outstanding emerging start-ups, disruptive technologies, unique business models, as well as established players in the electronic money transfer domain.

Specializing in payment and banking solutions for the iGaming & Crypto industries among others, FinXP was recognized for its IBAN4U product, a dedicated Euro IBAN Account linked to a debit Mastercard. On platform environments, the solution can innovatively be extended so that both the platform and the end-users have IBAN accounts, facilitating instant, cross-border deposits & withdrawals. This payment solution, which is part of a larger ecosystem of FinXP payment services, has already been adopted by several tier-1 operators and platforms.

Jens Podewski, co-founder and CEO of FinXP, commented “we are honoured to be recognized for the solutions that we are bringing to market. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing team, these awards and the results we achieve would not be possible were it not for their dedication and work ethic.”

“Looking ahead, we have a lot to be excited about. We are exhibiting at prestigious events, launching new products, finalizing new partnerships, and so much more. 2023 is panning out to be an eventful year for FinXP”.

About FinXP

FinXP, founded in 2014, is a Malta-based electronic money institution licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority. The company's mission is to enable its customers to quickly and easily, make and receive payments in whatever form best suits them. The company is registered with the European Payments Council and SWIFT, and it is a principal member of Mastercard. FinXP provides Dedicated IBAN Accounts, Card-Issuing, Omnichannel Payment Processing, Unique Pay-out Solutions, SEPA Direct Debit services, and Clearing services. It is a fast-growing player in the European PayTech industry.

For more information visit www.finxp.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.