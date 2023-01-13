In continuation to our previous Tech Deals series (Tech Deals Vol. 1, Vol. 2, Vol. 3, Vol. 4, and Vol. 5), we provide herein, the recent tech deals completed between 16 July and 31 December 2022, and our brief commentary regarding the tech investment environment in Indonesia during the period.
During the third and fourth quarters of 2022, the tech investment environment in Indonesia remained affected by the current climate of the global economy, inflation, and crisis of the cost of living on the other side of the world. We have frequently seen news on layoffs in tech sector and decrease in funding for many start-ups. Despite these challenges and economic downturn, fundraising in tech sector in Indonesia has remained active. Some businesses have even managed to secure significant amounts of funding.
The Indonesian government has remained committed to develop the technology sector and continued to actively promoting it. The government has issued new regulations on this sector, including the one issued by the Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan or "OJK"), which imposes a maximum loan interest rate of 0,46% per day on the fintech lending sector (the previous limit was 0.4% per day), also business actors who are members of Indonesia Co- Financing Fintech Association (Asosiasi Fintech Pendanaan Bersama Indonesia or "AFPI"). OJK also issued OJK Regulation No. 10 of 2022 on Information Technology-Based Co-Financing Services stipulating that peer-to-peer lending providers must maintain a minimum capital of IDR 25 billion, with any capital increase in the form of cash, cash deposit, or stock dividend.
On a related matter, the governing authority for crypto assets, BAPPEBTI, would be moved to OJK to anticipate risks and protect customers and investors. It has been viewed that crypto assets have grown significantly and affected the economic stability.
I. Start Up and Tech Investment Deals in the period between 16 July and 31 December 2022
Please refer to the table below on the list of completed Tech Deals in the period from 16 July to 31 December 2022:
|No
|Company Name
|Sector
|Stage
|Investor(s)
|Funding Date
|1
|Chickin
|Farming
|Seed
|East Venture
|16 Jul
|2
|KitaBeli
|Marketplace
|Series B
|AC Ventures, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Go Ventures, InnoVen Capital SEA
|18 Jul
|3
|Pintarnya
|Human Resources
|Seed
|East Ventures, Vertex Ventures SEA & India
|19 Jul
|4
|Djoin
|SaaS
|Seed
|null
|20 Jul
|5
|Home Credit Indonesia
|Lending, loans, and credit
|Early Stage
|Deutsche Bank
|22 Jul
|6
|Kedai Sayur (KedaiMart, KedaiBiz, KedaiVenture)
|Retail Food
|Series A
|Kejora-SBI Orbit Fund, Triputra Group
|25 Jul
|7
|Ideal Indonesia
|Lending, loans, and credit
|Bridge
|AC Ventures, Alpha JWC Ventures, Ciputra Group, Living Lab Ventures
|27 Jul
|8
|Traveloka
|Travel & Tourism
|Strategic investment
|PTT Oil and Retail Business (PTTOR/OR)
|28 Jul
|9
|GREENS
|Agriculture Tech
|Bridge
|East Ventures
|2 Aug
|10
|FishLog
|B2B ecommerce
|Seed
|Accel Partners, BRI Ventures
|3 Aug
|11
|Paxel
|Logistics
|Series C
|Amsaka Investama Sejahtera, Astra Digital, Central Capital Ventura (CCV), Endeavor Catalyst, FJ Labs, MDI Ventures, SIG (Susquehanna International Group)
|9 Aug
|12
|DANA Indonesia
|Payments and remittance
|Bridge
|Sinar Mas Group
|11 Aug
|13
|Lifepack
|Pharmaceutical s
|Series A
|Golden Gate Ventures
|11 Aug
|14
|Diri Care
|mHealth
|Seed
|East Ventures, Surge
|11 Aug
|15
|Momofin
|Internet Technology
|Seed
|null
|15 Aug
|16
|NusaTrip
|Marketplace, Online Travel
|M&A
|Society Pass
|15 Aug
|17
|Majoo
|SaaS
|Series A
|AC Ventures, BRI Ventures, Quona Capital, Xendit
|15 Aug
|18
|Ahikoza
|Retail (fashion and beauty)
|Strategic investment
|null
|16 Aug
|19
|Algobash
|SaaS
|Bridge
|Init 6
|18 Aug
|20
|Kabina
|Construction
|Seed
|East Ventures
|18 Aug
|21
|Superkul
|Logistics
|Seed
|East Ventures
|25 Aug
|22
|Esensi Solusi Buana (ESB)
|SaaS
|Series B
|AC Ventures, Alpha JWC Ventures, Beenext, Northstar Group, Vulcan Capital
|29 Aug
|23
|Aria (PT Aria Agri Indonesia)
|Agriculture Tech
|Seed
|Arkana Ventures, East Ventures, GK- Plug and Play Indonesia, Triputra Group
|29 Aug
|24
|PT Jet Technology Commerce (Jet Commerce)
|Ecommerce seller tools and services
|Series B
|ATM Capital, Hidden Hill Capital (隐山资本), Hui Capital (惠友资本), Jinqiu Capital, Zhejiang SilkRoad Fund/ZSF (浙 江丝路基金)
|30 Aug
|25
|Kripto Maksima Koin
|Financial Exchange
|M&A
|GoTo Group
|30 Aug
|26
|KLAR Smile
|Dental
|Pre-series A
|AC Ventures, East Ventures, Venturra Capital
|31 Aug
|27
|Charged
|Automotive
|Seed
|DeClout Ventures
|1 Sep
|28
|Danai.id (PT Adiwisista Finansial Teknologi)
|Lending, loans, and credit
|Series A
|Luminor Financial Holdings
|2 Sep
|29
|Skorlife
|Financial accounting and admin
|Bridge
|AC Ventures, Saison Capital
|5 Sep
|30
|Gokomodo
|B2B ecommerce
|Series A
|East Ventures, Indogen Capital, K3 Ventures, PT Sahabat Grup Indonesia (Sahabat Group), SMDV, Sampoerna Strategic Group, Triputra Group, Waresix
|6 Sep
|31
|Alfabeta
|Artificial Intelligence
|Strategic investment
|Parkee
|6 Sep
|32
|Genexyz
|Virtual Reality (VR)
|Seed
|Ekonomi Baru Investasi Teknologi, Future Creative Network, Infia Group
|7 Sep
|33
|KARUN
|Human Resources
|Bridge
|REAPRA Ventures
|9 Sep
|34
|UENA
|Restaurants & Food
|Seed
|East Ventures, IDN Media
|12 Sep
|35
|Grouu
|Retail (food)
|Bridge
|Arkana Ventures, Javas Capital, Teja Ventures
|13 Sep
|36
|Fazz Financial
|Payments and remittance
|Series C
|ACE & Company, B Capital Group, DST Global, EDBI Pte Ltd, Insignia Ventures Partners, InterVest, Lendable, Tiger Global Management, llham
|14 Sep
|37
|Reku (Rekeningku)
|Investments tools and platforms
|Series A
|AC Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Skystar Capital
|15 Sep
|38
|Sermorpheus
|Cryptocurrency
|Seed
|500 Global, AlphaLab Capital, BRI Ventures, Caballeros Capital, FEBE Ventures (For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs Ventures), Intudo Ventures
|16 Sep
|39
|Agridesa
|Agriculture Tech
|Bridge
|Multifield, Triputra Agro Persada Group
|17 Sep
|40
|Nusantics
|Biotechnology
|Series B
|illumina
|19 Sep
|41
|Ralali
|B2B ecommerce
|Series D
|ACA Investments
|19 Sep
|42
|Koltiva
|Agricultue Tech
|Bridge
|Blue7, Development Finance Asia, Planet Rise, Silverstrand Capital, The Meloy Fund
|22 Sep
|43
|HappyFresh
|Marketplaces (food)
|Debt
|Genesis Alternative Ventures, InnoVen Capital SEA, Mars Growth Capital
|22 Sep
|44
|Mycotech Lab (MYCL)
|Biotechnology
|Pre-series A
|AgFunder, Fashion for Good, Lifely VC, Rumah Group, Temasek Life Sciences Accelerator, Third Derivative
|27 Sep
|45
|Traveloka
|Travel & Tourism
|Late Stage
|Allianz Global Investors, BlackRock, Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), Orion Capital Asia
|29 Sep
|46
|Cosmart
|Retail (general)
|Seed
|East Ventures, Lightspeed, Vertex Ventures SEA & India
|3 Oct
|47
|Bioma
|Marketplaces (general)
|Bridge
|East Ventures, Init 6
|4 Oct
|48
|Ecoxyztem
|Environmental Innovation
|Early Stage
|Konservasi Indonesia, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Triputra Agro Persada Group
|4 Oct
|49
|Waku (Wakuliner)
|Restaurants & Food
|Seed
|Nasa Ventures
|4 Oct
|50
|Axle Asia
|Insurance Tech
|M&A
|bolttech
|6 Oct
|51
|Jaring Pangan (JaPang)
|B2B ecommerce
|Pre-series A
|Gayo Capital
|6 Oct
|52
|Qalboo
|Health & Wellness
|Bridge
|Antler, Iterative
|6 Oct
|53
|eFishery
|Internet of Things
|Debt
|DBS Bank
|7 Oct
|54
|Handyman Technology
|Internet Technology
|Pre-series A
|null
|7 Oct
|55
|Wahyoo
|Ecommerce seller tools and services
|Series B
|East Ventures, EvoWood, Global Brain Corporation, Indogen Capital, Intudo Ventures, NH Absolute Return Partners, Nitto Prima Ventura
|10 Oct
|56
|ALAMI Sharia
|Lending, loans, and credit
|Bridge
|AC Ventures, Capria Ventures (Capria Fund), East Ventures, FEBE Ventures (For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs Ventures), Quona Capital
|10 Oct
|57
|FinAccel (Kredivo)
|Lending, loans, and credit
|Series D
|Cathay Innovation, Endeavor Catalyst, GMO Global Payment Fund, Jungle Ventures, Mirae Asset Venture Investment (미래에셋벤처 투자), Openspace Ventures (NSI Ventures), Square Peg Capital
|11 Oct
|58
|Ayoconnect
|Internet Technology
|Series B
|CE Innovation Capital (CEIC), PayU, SIG Venture Capital
|13 Oct
|59
|Waste4Chan ge
|Environmental Innovation
|Series A
|AC Ventures, Barito Mitra Investama, Basra Corporation, Delapan Satu Investa, Living Lab Ventures, Paloma Capital, SMDV, Urban Gateway Fund
|14 Oct
|60
|Beleaf Farms
|Agriculture Tech
|Seed
|Alpha JWC Ventures, Arise, Sembrani Nusantara Fund
|17 Oct
|61
|Financial accounting and admin
|Bridge
|East Ventures
|17 Oct
|62
|PT. Social Bella Indonesia (Sociolla)
|Retail (fashion and beauty)
|Bridge
|East Ventures, Jungle Ventures, L Catterton, Temasek Holdings
|18 Oct
|63
|Crewdible
|Self storage
|Series A
|Bukalapak
|20 Oct
|64
|Xurya
|Renewable Energies
|Series A
|Mitsui & Co., PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk (SSIA)
|20 Oct
|65
|Runchise
|SaaS
|Seed
|Alto Partners, Arise, East Ventures, Genesia Ventures, Init 6, Prasetya Dwidharma
|21 Oct
|66
|YOUVIT
|Retail
|Series B
|Unilever Ventures, Wipro Ventures
|21 Oct
|67
|FitHappy
|Health & Wellness
|Bridge
|East Ventures
|24 Oct
|68
|Jago Coffee
|Retail (food)
|Pre-series A
|Arkblu Capital, BEENEXT, CyberAgent Capital (CyberAgent Ventures), Intudo Ventures
|27 Oct
|69
|FishLog
|B2B ecommerce
|Pre-series A
|BRI Ventures, Triputra Agro Persada Group, Insignia Ventures Partners, Indogen Capital, Accel Partners, Patamar Capital
|3 Nov
|70
|PasarMIKRO
|B2B ecommerce
|Seed
|Genting Ventures, 1982 Ventures, Resolution Ventures, Trihill Capital
|4 Nov
|71
|Base (PT Basis Inovasi Global)
|Retail (fashion and beauty)
|Series A
|Antler, Rakuten Capital, East Ventures, Skystar Capital, Pegasus Tech Ventures
|5 Nov
|72
|Broom
|Retail (automobiles)
|Debt
|DBS Bank
|10 Nov
|73
|Privy ID
|Services, Internet Technology
|Series C
|MDI Ventures, Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (TMI), Singtel Innov8, KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co), GGV Capital
|14 Nov
|74
|Amilo Indonesia (Kahago)
|Logistics
|M&A
|Amilo
|15 Nov
|75
|PASTechnologies (Pastech/Pashouses)
|Real Estate
|Bridge
|QED Investors
|18 Nov
|76
|Healthpro
|Human Resource
|Early Stage
|Accelerating Asia
|22 Nov
|77
|AgriAku
|Agriculture Tech
|Series A
|Indogen Capital, Go- Ventures, TNB Aura, Gentree Fund
|28 Nov
|78
|TipTip
|Professional Networking
|Series A
|East Ventures, Vertex Ventures SEA & India, SMDV, BIG Ventures
|28 Nov
|79
|ESQA
|Retail (fashion and beauty)
|Series A
|East Ventures, Unilever Ventures
|29 Nov
|80
|Fairatmos
|Environmental Innovation
|Seed
|Go-Ventures, Kreasi Terbarukan TBS, Vertex Ventures SEA & India
|5 Dec
|81
|Logol (Logistic Online)
|Logistics
|M&A
|Haulio
|6 Dec
|82
|Kiddo.id
|Education Tech
|M&A
|Flying Cape
|6 Dec
|83
|Anantarupa Studios
|Games
|Seed
|Greenwillow Capital Management
|6 Dec
|84
|Assemblr
|Augmented Reality (AR)
|Seed
|Ficus Capital
|7 Dec
|85
|Eratani
|Agriculture Tech
|Seed
|AgFunder, BIG Ventures, TNB Aura, Trihill Capital
|14 Dec
|86
|Plugo
|Ecommerce seller tools and services
|Series A
|Access Ventures, Altos Ventures, BonAngels, Mahanusa Capital, Pearl Abyss Capital (PAC) (펄어비스캐피 탈), Prodigy Investment (프로디지 인베스트먼트)
|15 Dec
II. NLP Commentary on the Recent Tech Deals
Throughout 2022, the economic slowdown impacted many industries, including start-ups. In the latter part of the year, there were reports of layoffs, closures, and pivots. The reasons for this uncertainty are varied. Conflicts and hyperinflation in some countries, as well as difficulties in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, are just a few of the causes.
There has been a significant decline in the total value of investments in Indonesian start-ups. The total amount raised by Indonesian start-ups from the beginning of the year until November 2022 was USD 3.7 billion, with some 347 investors participating in the fundraising. It represents a 67.4% decrease of investment compared to that of the previous year, when the total amount reached USD 11.35 billion with 308 investors.
In Asia, decreasing venture capital funding for Asian start-ups and low liquidity activities have resulted in a wave of layoffs impacting more than 111,000 workers in various start-ups across the region. Businesses with the most layoffs in Southeast Asia were those in edtech and fintech sectors. Many start-ups that cut their workforce were in the development phase, particularly affecting those with Series B funding.
Due to the rapid changes in economic conditions, some start-ups, including Chope, JD.ID, Shipper, and Glints, have had to make the difficult decision to lay off employees. In terms of investment deals, the sectors with the most funding announcements were fintech lending and software as a service (SaaS), each of which, with 13 announcements. The start-up that raised the largest amount of investment was Xendit, with USD 300 million. Traveloka, which also received a large investment, could secure funding through a strategic agreement with investors including the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA). October saw the most investment deals, while December had the fewest. The total disclosed funding for the period was USD 1 billion.
The total disclosed funding for the period was USD 1 billion.