Investing in crypto assets is a high-risk activity. The existing structure of the crypto market, its supervision and its participants, is currently such that it cannot guarantee the security of funds, even for the customers of the best-known and, seemingly, best-protected exchanges. Given these inherent risks, there are several aspects that should be considered when choosing an exchange.

In a recent interview with Minfin.com.ua, a Ukrainian portal on finances and investments, Illya Muchnyk, Counsel in our Kyiv office, shared his views on possible ways to secure funds when investing in cryptocurrencies.

Read the full article here (in Ukrainian only): https://minfin.com.ua/ua/crypto/articles/bankrutstvo-kriptobirzh-chi-e-shans-povernuti-groshi-i-yak-obrati-nadiynu/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.