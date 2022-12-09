LISTENING TIME: 27 MINUTES

EPISODE BACKGROUND

BERMUDA SHORTS – TECH TALKS S01 E08

Digital asset companies and investors are increasingly recognising the importance of legitimate business jurisdictions where regulatory and compliance frameworks offer stability and support growth. Bermuda is fast becoming the epicentre for well-regulated digital asset companies, thanks largely to its forward-leaning government and the introduction of DABA, effective regulation and a business ecosystem comprised of digital asset experts.

Listen as Jerome Wilson, Bermuda partner and host of the 'Tech Talks' series, welcomes guest Jeff Baron, a regulatory and compliance specialist in the Bermuda. The two discuss digital asset business' approaches and challenges – from customers and business activities, to new products and services – and how 'knowing your customer' is an inherent part of day-to-day business in Bermuda, with prudent legislation and the regulator's guidance allowing digital asset companies to chart their course to grow safely — and with success.

