self

MiCA: future rules for financial services linked to crypto-assets and for the issuance of crypto-assets. Whilst some crypto-related activities are already regulated from an AML perspective, the MiCA Regulation will trigger a real shift from the unregulated space to the regulated area. Learn more about the legal and regulatory aspects with Marc Mouton and Frédéric Schmit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.