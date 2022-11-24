ARTICLE

BERMUDA SHORTS – TECH TALKS S01 E07

Digital assets are an asset which has been created and stored digitally, be it data, images, documents, cryptocurrencies and much more. But are digital assets considered property?

EPISODE BACKGROUND

This is the question partner and host Jerome Wilson explores with Hannah Tildesley, Dispute Resolution partner and fellow colleague, in the latest 'Tech Talks' series episode of The Appleby Bermuda Shorts podcast. The pair consider the principles of digital assets and discuss recent cases, along with issues facing the courts around the world. Listen to learn more about what defines 'property', and how this impacts the way digital assets are perceived and handled by the legal system on a case-by-case basis and in the future.

