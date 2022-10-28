Luxembourg:
Episode #6 | NFTs | 20 October 2022 (Video)
28 October 2022
Arendt & Medernach
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
NFTs: What is an NFT? What do you really own if you have just
bought an NFT? What are the legal risks when creating and
distributing NFTs? Learn more about the legal aspects of NFTs with
Faustine Cachera and Julien Pétré.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Luxembourg
Fintech Revolution
Loizides & Economou LLC
Cyprus had made some revolutionary steps when it comes to investing in fintech entities and the hundreds of gaming, foreign exchange companies and cryptocurrency entities are here to prove it.
Financial Inclusion Through Fintech (Video)
Orison Legal
Fintech is revolutionising the way people transact and this is nowhere more apparent than in Africa. Mauritius provides a robust platform for fintech entrepreneurs to set up shop...
Bermuda Insights: Insurtech & Fintech 2022
Walkers
Bermuda has established itself as a leading market for insurtech, representing a convergence of the well-established reinsurance market with the burgeoning fintech market.